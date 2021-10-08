OFFENSIVE LINE

Before the season started I posted several times our success would hinder on our OL. I’d never thought in a million years I was going to see OL play as bad as the Dallas Thomas days but here we are once again. This front office is clueless, their job was to protect Tua at all cost to evaluate him. As much as I love waddle, the right pick should of been Sewell and then someone like josh Myers. This draft should of been all O LINENAN & one stud RB. If I’m Tua I’m not coming back from IR with Jackson and Davis playing tackle.