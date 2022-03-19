“The Dolphins began free agency with $63.3M in cap space and spent $43.8M of it. They have about $19.4M left to spend this offseason. Do you see $44M worth of improvement to this roster?”



Omar Kelly on Twitter this morning. As of that time we had signed:







Gesicki 10.9

Ogbah 7.6

Duke Riley 3

Preston Williams 1-2m per Barry Jackson

Sam Eguavoen 2m



So ~25m of that 43m (almost 60%) went to re-sign existing players.



While some of the numbers I listed may be off a hair, the point is his tweet was meant to give the impression we had spent 43m without significantly improving the team. He knows better than to post this and while his sources are not as strong as they used to be, he should know we have been on the phones for days trying to improve the team. It would do well to remember that not unlike some in our forum here, there are some beat writers who post to inflame vs inform.