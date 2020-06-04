Our best year as a team that you witnessed?

allsilverdreams
I wasn't born in 1972 so I didn't see that team .
I would have to say the year we beat the Bears ,who eventually went on to win the Super Bowl.
It's to bad we lost to the Patriots in the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.
Then to make matters worse , those bastards made a song about beating us
Man I was so pissed.
