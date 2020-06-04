Our best year as a team that you witnessed?

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Starter
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
3,838
Reaction score
740
I wasn't born in 1972 so I didn't see that team .
I would have to say the year we beat the Bears ,who eventually went on to win the Super Bowl.
It's to bad we lost to the Patriots in the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.
Then to make matters worse , those bastards made a song about beating us
Man I was so pissed.
 
1

1972forever

Second String
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
1,399
Reaction score
1,909
Age
67
Location
Miami
Fortunately I have seen every season played by the Dolphins since 1966. So obviously the undefeated season of 1972 rates as their best overall season. While nothing can beat an undefeated season. I actually think the 1973 team that won the SB against the Vikings was probably the best team the Dolphins ever had, but since they lost 2 games during the regular season they will never get the same praise that the 1972 team does.
 
Goin' Deep

Goin' Deep

Vandelay to Van Nostrand
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
5,358
Reaction score
4,428
Location
The Left Coast
1972forever said:
Fortunately I have seen every season played by the Dolphins since 1966. So obviously the undefeated season of 1972 rates as their best overall season. While nothing can beat an undefeated season. I actually think the 1973 team that won the SB against the Vikings was probably the best team the Dolphins ever had, but since they lost 2 games during the regular season they will never get the same praise that the 1972 team does.
Click to expand...
I agree, it's the '73 team.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom