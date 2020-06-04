Our best year as a team that you witnessed?

Fortunately I have seen every season played by the Dolphins since 1966. So obviously the undefeated season of 1972 rates as their best overall season. While nothing can beat an undefeated season. I actually think the 1973 team that won the SB against the Vikings was probably the best team the Dolphins ever had, but since they lost 2 games during the regular season they will never get the same praise that the 1972 team does.