Owusu pro day

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Before you say he isnt a flo type of linebacker (wtf is a flo type of etc anyways), or he is too small for a linebacker do realize he is one of the best prospects in this draft. He has speed, very smart, and a very high motor. Yes he lacks weight for a linebacker but he isn't the only starting player in the nfl that lacks weight at linebacker. And maybe he could play strong safety but that isnt the position he is expected to play that is a common thing "draft experts" love to say because they can't make sense about his true strengths.

If he is there at pick 18 he would be a very good playmaker for us in defense.
 
j-off-her-doll

j-off-her-doll

When Flores was in New England, Hightower and Van Noy got most of the snaps. In Miami, he bought over Van Noy, and he traded a DE for Benardrick McKinney (closest NFL LB to Hightower's skillset). Because of AVG's development and the structure of Van Noy's contract, they moved on from Van Noy.

But, those are Flo type LB's.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

3rdandinches said:
We talk about the importance of mis-matches/skill guys on offense, the same should be wanted/needed on defense. J-OK could easily be a great pick at #18.
Click to expand...

He would be a good inside linebacker or a mike. He is a smart player as well. Sounds very humble and eloquent in his interviews. The Steelers start a much smaller player at linebacker. And we are talking about the lebau system that is still ran with the steelers. Current dc is a lebeau disciple.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

j-off-her-doll said:
When Flores was in New England, Hightower and Van Noy got most of the snaps. In Miami, he bought over Van Noy, and he traded a DE for Benardrick McKinney (closest NFL LB to Hightower's skillset). Because of AVG's development and the structure of Van Noy's contract, they moved on from Van Noy.

But, those are Flo type LB's.
Click to expand...

Grier is the gm in this team. And yes he has input from flores. We dont really know if these players are their type or not. We happen to have cook, and we need a pass rusher. If it comes to rousseu and owusu it would be something more of what we see in these players. We need someone at edge.
 
3

3rdandinches

juniorseau55 said:
He would be a good inside linebacker or a mike. He is a smart player as well. Sounds very humble and eloquent in his interviews. The Steelers start a much smaller player at linebacker. And we are talking about the lebau system that is still ran with the steelers. Current dc is a lebeau disciple.
Click to expand...
Yep, our defense is more about confusion at the line of scrimmage combined with punch you in the face attacking, more then straight up dog fight defense. J-OK would add to the confusion, one play he's a safety, next he's a LB'er etc....mixing up our looks.
 
