Panda's Treasure Island Mock Draft

Ahoy! Ye 'lubbers, tis I, Long John Panda who will rightly steer ye through the mysterious Draft process to find me buried treasure, yarrr...#6 Devonte SmithYarrr, tis the Golden Debloon of the bunch. Ye might think it would be Pitts, but nay. Smith be like a graceful Marlin, majestic to behold, Arrrr...#18 Najee HarrisEveryone thinks it be too high, but I say nay! Twill nary a second round pass before those wretched Bills or Steelers nab him from us, Arrrr!#36 Creed HumphreyAye, tis the white whale himself. Ever in peril and ever in flight, the center that nary a 3rd rounder hast ever bestowed, evades us no more. Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum...#50 Asante Samuel JrArrrgh!! Twas not the junior I would have, but alas ye fare lads, tis a junior, nonetheless!#86 Tamorrion TerryAbast ye Skallywags and draft nerds, to Davey Jones Locker with the lot of ye!!! And I'll rightly keelhaul the first mention of value, I will...