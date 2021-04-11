Panda's Treasure Island Mock Draft

Pandarilla
- Apr 24, 2017
- 2,752
- 3,316
Ahoy! Ye 'lubbers, tis I, Long John Panda who will rightly steer ye through the mysterious Draft process to find me buried treasure, yarrr...
#6 Devonte Smith
Yarrr, tis the Golden Debloon of the bunch. Ye might think it would be Pitts, but nay. Smith be like a graceful Marlin, majestic to behold, Arrrr...
#18 Najee Harris
Everyone thinks it be too high, but I say nay! Twill nary a second round pass before those wretched Bills or Steelers nab him from us, Arrrr!
#36 Creed Humphrey
Aye, tis the white whale himself. Ever in peril and ever in flight, the center that nary a 3rd rounder hast ever bestowed, evades us no more. Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum...
#50 Asante Samuel Jr
Arrrgh!! Twas not the junior I would have, but alas ye fare lads, tis a junior, nonetheless!
#86 Tamorrion Terry
Abast ye Skallywags and draft nerds, to Davey Jones Locker with the lot of ye!!! And I'll rightly keelhaul the first mention of value, I will...