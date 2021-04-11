 Panda's Treasure Island Mock Draft | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Panda's Treasure Island Mock Draft

51W7H0q4HPL._SX328_BO1,204,203,200_.jpg



Ahoy! Ye 'lubbers, tis I, Long John Panda who will rightly steer ye through the mysterious Draft process to find me buried treasure, yarrr...

#6 Devonte Smith

Yarrr, tis the Golden Debloon of the bunch. Ye might think it would be Pitts, but nay. Smith be like a graceful Marlin, majestic to behold, Arrrr...

#18 Najee Harris

Everyone thinks it be too high, but I say nay! Twill nary a second round pass before those wretched Bills or Steelers nab him from us, Arrrr!

#36 Creed Humphrey

Aye, tis the white whale himself. Ever in peril and ever in flight, the center that nary a 3rd rounder hast ever bestowed, evades us no more. Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum...

#50 Asante Samuel Jr

Arrrgh!! Twas not the junior I would have, but alas ye fare lads, tis a junior, nonetheless!

#86 Tamorrion Terry

Abast ye Skallywags and draft nerds, to Davey Jones Locker with the lot of ye!!! And I'll rightly keelhaul the first mention of value, I will...


