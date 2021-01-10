Penalty rule you would change

allsilverdreams said: I wish that all offensive holding calls would be 5 yards and not 10.

I think scoring would increase Click to expand...

Another rule to help the offense? It's barely legal to play defense as it is. The rule I would change is not exactly a rule in place now but one I would add. I think its ridiculous that a QB is allowed to simulate a slide or going out of bounds then turn it up for more yards knowing the defense has to avoid contact or it's another 15 yards. So I guess I would like to see QBs who cross the line of scrimmage either be treated as any other ball handler or in the very least if they simulate a slide or going out of bounds that the it be considered giving themselves up at the spot.