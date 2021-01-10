 Penalty rule you would change | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Penalty rule you would change

allsilverdreams

allsilverdreams

Apr 26, 2007
3,926
884
I wish that all offensive holding calls would be 5 yards and not 10.
I think scoring would increase
 
R

Rockchalk

Jan 3, 2021
40
45
49
Midwest
allsilverdreams said:
I wish that all offensive holding calls would be 5 yards and not 10.
I think scoring would increase
Another rule to help the offense? It's barely legal to play defense as it is. The rule I would change is not exactly a rule in place now but one I would add. I think its ridiculous that a QB is allowed to simulate a slide or going out of bounds then turn it up for more yards knowing the defense has to avoid contact or it's another 15 yards. So I guess I would like to see QBs who cross the line of scrimmage either be treated as any other ball handler or in the very least if they simulate a slide or going out of bounds that the it be considered giving themselves up at the spot.
 
Namor

Namor

Jan 19, 2005
7,899
3,149
To me ...the whole football needs to cross the the goal line ...none of that breaking the plane crap...get it in!!
 
R

Rockchalk

Jan 3, 2021
40
45
49
Midwest
Throw the flag on the pick play... officials have all but decided to ignore that now.
 
