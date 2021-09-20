Personnel changes to OL

The offensive line isn’t working. That much is clear to everyone. And unless it gets better – fast – it’ll spell the end for any hope we had for a successful season. During his presser today, Flo said they’ll consider personnel changes to the OL. So, if you were calling the shots, what changes would you like to see? Who do you want out there next Sunday?



I’ll get us started with two possibilities:



Little – Jones – Deiter – Hunt – Eich



Eich – Jones – Deiter – Davis – Hunt



What say you, FinHeaven?