Personnel changes to OL

Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Feb 26, 2007
1,690
2,201
Canada
The offensive line isn’t working. That much is clear to everyone. And unless it gets better – fast – it’ll spell the end for any hope we had for a successful season. During his presser today, Flo said they’ll consider personnel changes to the OL. So, if you were calling the shots, what changes would you like to see? Who do you want out there next Sunday?

I’ll get us started with two possibilities:

Little – Jones – Deiter – Hunt – Eich

Eich – Jones – Deiter – Davis – Hunt

What say you, FinHeaven?
 
Ryan1973

Feb 11, 2005
3,263
1,065
I would go with option 1 out of those 2 since I don't want Davis anywhere near the starting lineup.
 
zucca

Oct 30, 2015
1,193
919
Eich, SK, Deiter, Hunt, Little. Would love to replace Kindley too but in week 3, changing everything won't work.
 
zach attach

zach attach

Oct 19, 2004
5,610
1,307
Jax.
No changes needed apparently.
Here's what Flo said today:
- In terms of Tua coming back and playing behind the offensive line coming off such a poor performance, Flores says he's confident the necessary adjustments and improvement will be made. Flores says the O-line won't play a role on whether Tua will play Sunday
 
Greer17

Sep 21, 2009
371
320
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Personnel wasnt the issue. When defenders are coming in untouched, that is on coaching preparation. Half the time our guys looked entirely confused as to who they should be engaging.
Yeah, the OL said the bills were doing things they haven't seen. That is a coaching problem more than a player problem. On the other hand, I didn't see any crazy blitzes or anything. They were beating our 5 linemen and a RB with only 4 guys...
 
zucca

Oct 30, 2015
1,193
919
zach attach said:
No changes needed apparently.
Here's what Flo said today:
- In terms of Tua coming back and playing behind the offensive line coming off such a poor performance, Flores says he's confident the necessary adjustments and improvement will be made. Flores says the O-line won't play a role on whether Tua will play Sunday
If Eichenberg isn't starting Sunday, Flores will lose my support.
 
zucca

Oct 30, 2015
1,193
919
Greer17 said:
Yeah, the OL said the bills were doing things they haven't seen. That is a coaching problem more than a player problem. On the other hand, I didn't see any crazy blitzes or anything. They were beating our 5 linemen and a RB with only 4 guys...
Jackson and Davis were beat cleanly one on one on numerous times. Yea the coaching sucked too, the calling out the protections sucked, but that doesn't excuse the whiffs. It didn't look like our tackles were confused on who to block; just couldn't block the guy right in front of them. Couldn't get a finger on them actually.
 
E30M3

E30M3

Mar 22, 2018
2,084
3,276
Everywhere
I asked in another thread but didnt get an answer on if Mitchell Schwartz was still available in free agency. 10x better than our current tackles.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Feb 26, 2007
1,690
2,201
Canada
E30M3 said:
I asked in another thread but didnt get an answer on if Mitchell Schwartz was still available in free agency. 10x better than our current tackles.
I believe he is. Would be very supportive of us brining in a vet like him via FA, or even ponying up some draft capital for a trade.
 
Beach Bum

Beach Bum

Mar 11, 2016
1,904
1,811
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Personnel wasnt the issue. When defenders are coming in untouched, that is on coaching preparation. Half the time our guys looked entirely confused as to who they should be engaging.
I don't disagree that bad coaching played a part in the fiasco, but IMO personnel was a big issue and can't just be swept under the rug. Jackson's nickname should be Swiffer because the Bills pass rusher regularly mopped the floor with him!

cat riding GIF
 
Travis34

Travis34

Aug 6, 2008
18,618
10,575
NE, Indiana
Greer17 said:
Yeah, the OL said the bills were doing things they haven't seen. That is a coaching problem more than a player problem. On the other hand, I didn't see any crazy blitzes or anything. They were beating our 5 linemen and a RB with only 4 guys...
Yeah it didn’t seem like they were doing anything super exotic… just whipped our guys in front of them
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

May 12, 2006
2,263
1,938
Tua or Death said:
The offensive line isn’t working. That much is clear to everyone. And unless it gets better – fast – it’ll spell the end for any hope we had for a successful season. During his presser today, Flo said they’ll consider personnel changes to the OL. So, if you were calling the shots, what changes would you like to see? Who do you want out there next Sunday?

I’ll get us started with two possibilities:

Little – Jones – Deiter – Hunt – Eich

Eich – Jones – Deiter – Davis – Hunt

What say you, FinHeaven?
I think you have to open up the tackle positions for competition, and our best right tackle on the roster based on last year is Robert Hunt. I'd put him at right tackle and let Eichenberg and Austin Jackson compete at Left tackle. That leaves right guard, maybe you put Jessie davis there or have another competition?
 
