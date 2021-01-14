PFF: Re-Rank Top QBs from 2020 NFL Draft Class

1972forever said: I am not arguing that is wasn’t a fair assessment. Yet I think Tua had to deal with some limitations with the players around him that the other two QB’s didn’t have to deal with. The reality is that in a few years it might turn out that Tua does end up being the third best QB from the 2020 draft. I just think it is far too soon to make that determination based on just one season in which Tua and Burrow played about half a season each.



Herbert certainly had the best season of all the rookie QB’s in 2020 but as I stated earlier, I just wonder if he would have had that same success playing in the Dolphins offense instead of the Chargers. Click to expand...

The key thing here is, I think it was a fair assesment of Tua's rookie here... I really want to stay out of the comparison aspect of the article because I dont agree with it... The situation in which these 3 QBs were operating is so night and day that I dont think its fair to compare.One thing I will say is that Herbert is getting ALOT of hype for volume stats that when looked on an effeciency level, arent all that great.One argument that comes alot is Tua getting pulled in 2 games, which I find sort of ridiculous.... This is a Flores thing much more than it is a Tua thing... Hell Herbert lost to the pats 45-0 and didnt get pulled... Burrow lost 3-27 to the Ravens, 10-36 to Pittsburg and 22-34 to the Redskins of all teams... never got pulled. Its not like he was playing well in thse games either, he posted ratings of 66, 76 and 90 in those games...Anyway, I dont see how your rookie QB comes out of this season leaving the organization with question marks... If anything, the number one concern about him(health) is a thing of the past. Build around him as planned.