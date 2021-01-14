 PFF: Re-Rank Top QBs from 2020 NFL Draft Class | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

PFF: Re-Rank Top QBs from 2020 NFL Draft Class

D

DolphinVJ

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 19, 2002
Messages
264
Reaction score
56
Location
Northern California
This is from a newsletter I get from PFF. I think this a fair assessment of Tua and his situation. It is interesting that Herbert's strength currently are the deep throws, Burrows in the intermediate throws and Tua in the short throws. In my opinion, looking at every NFL game that Tua has played per the other post I had made recently, no question Tua had a good rookie season - had more good games than bad games - 6 games to 3 games. I don't think that is even debatable. We have to look at the entire body of work. Like the article says, no shame in Tua coming 3rd in this QB draft class in his rookie year. Per the article, Tua's rookie passing grade is higher than those of recent QBs like Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Derek Carr.

www.pff.com

Reranking the top quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class moving forward | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert all found themselves in starting roles in their rookie seasons. With the 2020 regular season in the rearview mirror, we can rerank the trio based on their performances.
www.pff.com www.pff.com
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
3,036
Reaction score
4,327
Age
68
Location
Miami
I think I will wait three years before determining how these three QB’s should be ranked. I just wonder how effective Burrow and Herbert would have been if they were playing on the Dolphins with practice squad WR’s, basically no running game and a young offensive line that had trouble pass blocking.
 
L

lbmclean_nocal

Second String
Joined
Aug 13, 2011
Messages
1,401
Reaction score
1,636
1972forever said:
I think I will wait three years before determining how these three QB’s should be ranked. I just wonder how effective Burrow and Herbert would have been if they were playing on the Dolphins with practice squad WR’s, basically no running game and a young offensive line that had trouble pass blocking.
Click to expand...
Why you gotta bring facts into this?
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,225
Reaction score
10,989
Well the three of them are playing out about how I predicted. IMHO, by far the highest ceiling guy in the QB class was Justin Herbert and I said it many times (despite the sea of naysayers). But the most skilled guy is Joe Burrow. Tua is a solid QB who makes good decisions and is generally accurate, but he's not the type of guy who can put the team on his shoulders. He will be limited by his arm, and he's not an elite athlete, elite size, or an elite arm talent. He's a good solid player, who will be an excellent game manager. He has great character and is a great person. But at the top of the draft, people want sky high ceilings, and that's just not who he is.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
3,036
Reaction score
4,327
Age
68
Location
Miami
NBP81 said:
I think its a fair assesment of Tua's rookie year.
Click to expand...
I am not arguing that is wasn’t a fair assessment. Yet I think Tua had to deal with some limitations with the players around him that the other two QB’s didn’t have to deal with. The reality is that in a few years it might turn out that Tua does end up being the third best QB from the 2020 draft. I just think it is far too soon to make that determination based on just one season in which Tua and Burrow played about half a season each.

Herbert certainly had the best season of all the rookie QB’s in 2020 but as I stated earlier, I just wonder if he would have had that same success playing in the Dolphins offense instead of the Chargers.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
17,597
Reaction score
14,275
Digital said:
Well the three of them are playing out about how I predicted. IMHO, by far the highest ceiling guy in the QB class was Justin Herbert and I said it many times (despite the sea of naysayers). But the most skilled guy is Joe Burrow. Tua is a solid QB who makes good decisions and is generally accurate, but he's not the type of guy who can put the team on his shoulders. He will be limited by his arm, and he's not an elite athlete, elite size, or an elite arm talent. He's a good solid player, who will be an excellent game manager. He has great character and is a great person. But at the top of the draft, people want sky high ceilings, and that's just not who he is.
Click to expand...

Interesting, Is Justin Herbert the guy that can put a team on his shoulder and win? If so, What happened this season? I mean he had more attempts and a billion yards..Yet?

What happens if he played in Miami under the exact same circumstances?
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,117
Reaction score
3,476
Location
Miami
That scrub Tannehill got 7 years and some people still crying about it til this day. Tua didnt even get a full season. This fanbase is oblivious.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
17,597
Reaction score
14,275
illscriptures said:
That scrub Tannehill got 7 years and some people still crying about it til this day. Tua didnt even get a full season. This fanbase is oblivious.
Click to expand...

Thank you for changing the language on this and i agree.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
674
Reaction score
1,029
Age
36
Location
Kansas
I feel bad for Tua. My God everyday something else comes out about him vs Herbert.... or Watson ..... or his teammates bashing him ..... or how we should draft Fields.... we can't make it through one 24 hour news cycle without something else comming out.

I dont care what anyone says this has to be hard on him. I hope he works his butt off and comes back next year with such a huge chip on his shoulder.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Yippi ka yay mother******!
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
11,475
Reaction score
14,178
Location
Montreal
1972forever said:
I am not arguing that is wasn’t a fair assessment. Yet I think Tua had to deal with some limitations with the players around him that the other two QB’s didn’t have to deal with. The reality is that in a few years it might turn out that Tua does end up being the third best QB from the 2020 draft. I just think it is far too soon to make that determination based on just one season in which Tua and Burrow played about half a season each.

Herbert certainly had the best season of all the rookie QB’s in 2020 but as I stated earlier, I just wonder if he would have had that same success playing in the Dolphins offense instead of the Chargers.
Click to expand...
The key thing here is, I think it was a fair assesment of Tua's rookie here... I really want to stay out of the comparison aspect of the article because I dont agree with it... The situation in which these 3 QBs were operating is so night and day that I dont think its fair to compare.

One thing I will say is that Herbert is getting ALOT of hype for volume stats that when looked on an effeciency level, arent all that great.

One argument that comes alot is Tua getting pulled in 2 games, which I find sort of ridiculous.... This is a Flores thing much more than it is a Tua thing... Hell Herbert lost to the pats 45-0 and didnt get pulled... Burrow lost 3-27 to the Ravens, 10-36 to Pittsburg and 22-34 to the Redskins of all teams... never got pulled. Its not like he was playing well in thse games either, he posted ratings of 66, 76 and 90 in those games...

Anyway, I dont see how your rookie QB comes out of this season leaving the organization with question marks... If anything, the number one concern about him(health) is a thing of the past. Build around him as planned.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
4,927
Reaction score
6,999
That seems basically fair...

I've always maintained that it takes, at least, three years to evaluate a rookie QB... especially if they have a sub-par line, which we did.

I'm eager to see what Tua can do with a bit more time to throw and a few more weapons. This should be fun to watch.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,279
Reaction score
8,228
Location
West Palm Beach
NBP81 said:
The key thing here is, I think it was a fair assesment of Tua's rookie here... I really want to stay out of the comparison aspect of the article because I dont agree with it... The situation in which these 3 QBs were operating is so night and day that I dont think its fair to compare.

One thing I will say is that Herbert is getting ALOT of hype for volume stats that when looked on an effeciency level, arent all that great.

One argument that comes alot is Tua getting pulled in 2 games, which I find sort of ridiculous.... This is a Flores thing much more than it is a Tua thing... Hell Herbert lost to the pats 45-0 and didnt get pulled... Burrow lost 3-27 to the Ravens, 10-36 to Pittsburg and 22-34 to the Redskins of all teams... never got pulled. Its not like he was playing well in thse games either, he posted ratings of 66, 76 and 90 in those games...

Anyway, I dont see how your rookie QB comes out of this season leaving the organization with question marks... If anything, the number one concern about him(health) is a thing of the past. Build around him as planned.
Click to expand...
How much of the getting pulled was more Chan telling Flores Fitz knows this offense better than anyone on this team and he’s the one who will win the game.? I’m sure it was 95% Chan vouching for the pulling more than it was Flores.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom