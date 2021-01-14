PFF: Re-Rank Top QBs from 2020 NFL Draft Class

DolphinVJ
This is from a newsletter I get from PFF. I think this a fair assessment of Tua and his situation. It is interesting that Herbert's strength currently are the deep throws, Burrows in the intermediate throws and Tua in the short throws. In my opinion, looking at every NFL game that Tua has played per the other post I had made recently, no question Tua had a good rookie season - had more good games than bad games - 6 games to 3 games. I don't think that is even debatable. We have to look at the entire body of work. Like the article says, no shame in Tua coming 3rd in this QB draft class in his rookie year. Per the article, Tua's rookie passing grade is higher than those of recent QBs like Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Derek Carr.
Reranking the top quarterbacks from the 2020 draft class moving forward | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert all found themselves in starting roles in their rookie seasons. With the 2020 regular season in the rearview mirror, we can rerank the trio based on their performances.
www.pff.com