PFF's views/rankings on the players we have signed

Since there has been so much discussion about the quality and quantity of the Free Agents that we have signed, I decided to see what an impartial rating service had to say. I am not claiming that PFF is the best, only that its ratings were easy to find and widely quoted. These ratings were posted pre-FA and some players who were released during this period may have been added. They ranked the 200 best Free Agents available.

#16 Emmanuel Ogbah-- They rated his value at 15.5M/year and 30M guaranteed. We gave him 16M and 32M.
#31 Connor Williams-- His value 6.67M/year and 12.5 guaranteed. Amost exactly what's been reported, though the numbers are not yet posted.
#41 Teddy Bridgewater-- 8.5M/Year, 12M guaranteed. We got him for 6.5M and one year.
#70 Chase Edmonds-- 6M/Year, 9M Guaranteed. 6M/Year, 6M Guaranteed
#95 Cedric Wilson-- 6.25M/Year, 9M Guaranteed. 7M/Year, 12.75 Guaranteed
#181 Raheem Mostert-- 1.75M, 1.25 Guaranteed. 1.9M, 1M Guaranteed.

First of all, PFF ABSOLUTELY NAILED their valuations-- just amazingly close to what we paid on all of them. But beyond that, in a 32-team league, we've gotten 3 of the top 41, and 5 of the top-100 players, which is an over performance, certainly not the bust that some have claimed. ...and guess who PFF's #1 FA was, that's right, Terron Armstead. If we land Armstead, we will have truly dominated the FA period, both in number of players and in value.
 
TERRON ARMSTEADT, UNSIGNED FREE AGENT
armstead

Free agent LT Terron Armstead is visiting the Dolphins on Monday.​

Armstead had been part of the Deshaun Watson-sized holdup in free agency as the Saints tried to woo a new franchise quarterback to town. The Dolphins are desperate for new offensive linemen and could put together an offer that the Saints could be hard-pressed to match. The Dolphins used second-rounder Liam Eichenberg at left tackle as a rookie last year and could juggle him to a different position to try to upgrade two spots if they signed Armstead.
 
To get that close to the actual numbers is really impressive for PFF.

No doubt, Miami has done better than a lot of fans seem to think. At least on paper.

An Armstead addition would really set up the draft to go BPA.
 
Whats PFF's value for Armsteadt? given their track record it might give us a good idea of the ballpark
 
BigSmoke said:
Whats PFF's value for Armsteadt? given their track record it might give us a good idea of the ballpark
From the same article: Armstead 20M/Year, 43.75 Guarantee.

www.pff.com

2022 NFL Free Agent Rankings: Top 200 players expected to enter free agency | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

The 2021 NFL season is over, leaving all 32 teams to turn to free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft. Here is a look at the 200 best players set to hit the free-agent market this offseason.
www.pff.com www.pff.com
 
The only reason that Armstead is available is that he has had a series of minor injuries and that the Saints are in cap Hell.

If he was on any other team, he'd be locked up tight.
 
Feverdream said:
The only reason that Armstead is available is that he has had a series of minor injuries and that the Saints are in cap Hell.

If he was on any other team, he'd be locked up tight.
Therein lies the trickery of free agency. You have to roll the dice. We did it in '06 with Brees and it cost us
 
