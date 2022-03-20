PFF's views/rankings on the players we have signed

Since there has been so much discussion about the quality and quantity of the Free Agents that we have signed, I decided to see what an impartial rating service had to say. I am not claiming that PFF is the best, only that its ratings were easy to find and widely quoted. These ratings were posted pre-FA and some players who were released during this period may have been added. They ranked the 200 best Free Agents available.



#16 Emmanuel Ogbah-- They rated his value at 15.5M/year and 30M guaranteed. We gave him 16M and 32M.

#31 Connor Williams-- His value 6.67M/year and 12.5 guaranteed. Amost exactly what's been reported, though the numbers are not yet posted.

#41 Teddy Bridgewater-- 8.5M/Year, 12M guaranteed. We got him for 6.5M and one year.

#70 Chase Edmonds-- 6M/Year, 9M Guaranteed. 6M/Year, 6M Guaranteed

#95 Cedric Wilson-- 6.25M/Year, 9M Guaranteed. 7M/Year, 12.75 Guaranteed

#181 Raheem Mostert-- 1.75M, 1.25 Guaranteed. 1.9M, 1M Guaranteed.



First of all, PFF ABSOLUTELY NAILED their valuations-- just amazingly close to what we paid on all of them. But beyond that, in a 32-team league, we've gotten 3 of the top 41, and 5 of the top-100 players, which is an over performance, certainly not the bust that some have claimed. ...and guess who PFF's #1 FA was, that's right, Terron Armstead. If we land Armstead, we will have truly dominated the FA period, both in number of players and in value.