 Pitts and Chase Pro day | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pitts and Chase Pro day

Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Well you have to add a tenth to any pro day times to get an apples to apples comparison. Any comparisons for Ja'Marr Chase to Julio Jones are off by quite a bit.

Julio was 6'3", 220 and a ran a 4.39 at the combine with a broken bone in his foot. It wasn't a pro day time it was an official combine timed 40 yard dash.

Chase is 6'0", 201 and the 4.38 pro day time equates to about 4.50 at the combine. You don't see 4.3 speed on the field with Ja'Marr Chase. Guarantee you don't.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Joined
Apr 23, 2010
At least they put the time out there Ted. Your Bama guys didn't have the courage or whatever to do that. That's a missed opportunity for them.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Nublar7 said:
Best and now might be off the board before the Dolphins pick. :(
That's the risk at 3 we had our choice, now we are at the mercy of ATL and CIN. I hope the 2023 first player we select is not Charles Harris's twin brother.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Geordie said:
At least they put the time out there Ted. Your Bama guys didn't have the courage or whatever to do that. That's a missed opportunity for them.
You don't even know what's going on. They'll get their opportunity on Sundays when teams are ready to pay them for it.

Certain teams know what's going on. I'll let you in on a little hint - Miami is one of 'em.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Joined
Apr 23, 2010
LargoFin said:
Actually, that is not funny, it's disgraceful what they did.
It's their call though, not sure why they felt the need to hide this from scouts and thought it would help their stock, just puts a question on them.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Pachyderm_Wave said:
You don't even know what's going on. They'll get their opportunity on Sundays when teams are ready to pay them for it.

Certain teams know what's going on. I'll let you in on a little hint - Miami is one of 'em.
Sure.
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Sounds like some very generous home-filed cooking on Chase. He doesn't show that fast in games anyway. Maybe he did spend the whole year just running track and working on speed....
 
SuperMarksBros.

SuperMarksBros.

Joined
Nov 13, 2001
andyahs said:
Don't think so Nubs. QB run will be early so let the draft fall to us. I didn't want to overdraft either player.

Grier and Flo know a player they covet will be at 6 even if it's not these 2.
Agreed. You don't (or shouldn't) move a future first wily nily, not good organizations anyway.

If it was just one guy, my guess is they'd stay put at 3. Probably looking at 2-3 guys, none of which would be likely to drop to 12
 
