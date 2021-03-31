Pitts and Chase Pro day

Well you have to add a tenth to any pro day times to get an apples to apples comparison. Any comparisons for Ja'Marr Chase to Julio Jones are off by quite a bit.



Julio was 6'3", 220 and a ran a 4.39 at the combine with a broken bone in his foot. It wasn't a pro day time it was an official combine timed 40 yard dash.



Chase is 6'0", 201 and the 4.38 pro day time equates to about 4.50 at the combine. You don't see 4.3 speed on the field with Ja'Marr Chase. Guarantee you don't.