Pitts and Chase Pro day

Well you have to add a tenth to any pro day times to get an apples to apples comparison. Any comparisons for Ja'Marr Chase to Julio Jones are off by quite a bit.
Julio was 6'3", 220 and a ran a 4.39 at the combine with a broken bone in his foot. It wasn't a pro day time it was an official combine timed 40 yard dash.
Chase is 6'0", 201 and the 4.38 pro day time equates to about 4.50 at the combine. You don't see 4.3 speed on the field with Ja'Marr Chase. Guarantee you don't.
Best and now might be off the board before the Dolphins pick.
Actually, that is not funny, it's disgraceful what they did.At least they put the time out there Ted. Your Bama guys didn't have the courage or whatever to do that. That's a missed opportunity for them.
You don't even know what's going on. They'll get their opportunity on Sundays when teams are ready to pay them for it.
Certain teams know what's going on. I'll let you in on a little hint - Miami is one of 'em.
Sure.
Don't think so Nubs. QB run will be early so let the draft fall to us. I didn't want to overdraft either player.
Wow, Pitts was flying!!4.38 for Chase
4.44 Pitts at 245 and 6'6 :)
These kids are the best of this class.
Agreed. You don't (or shouldn't) move a future first wily nily, not good organizations anyway.
Grier and Flo know a player they covet will be at 6 even if it's not these 2.