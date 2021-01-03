 Positives from bills game! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from bills game!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Club Member
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
754
Reaction score
1,479
This is probably the hardest one for me to write. Obviously I’m as frustrated as everyone.

- Andrew Van Ginkel continues to look like a stud, he is developing into a probowl caliber LB.
- Xavien Howard got to 10 interceptions which is just incredible hasn’t been done in 14 years.
- Byron Jones interception was unbelievable, easily his best play as a dolphin.
- Devante Parker made some plays especially the drive to open up second half he was unguardable.
- Overall 10 wins is awesome and if before the season I told you Miami was gonna win 10 games and have a top 5 pick I’m sure everyone would have taken that. Missing out (most likely) on the playoffs sucks. But now let’s cheer for titans and jags and see what happens. As bad as our offense is we have the resources to improve.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,355
Reaction score
6,032
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Swollcolb said:
This is probably the hardest one for me to write. Obviously I’m as frustrated as everyone.

- Andrew Van Ginkel continues to look like a stud, he is developing into a probowl caliber LB.
- Xavien Howard got to 10 interceptions which is just incredible hasn’t been done in 14 years.
- Byron Jones interception was unbelievable, easily his best play as a dolphin.
- Devante Parker made some plays especially the drive to open up second half he was unguardable.
- Overall 10 wins is awesome and if before the season I told you Miami was gonna win 10 games and have a top 5 pick I’m sure everyone would have taken that. Missing out (most likely) on the playoffs sucks. But now let’s cheer for titans and jags and see what happens. As bad as our offense is we have the resources to improve.
Click to expand...
I guess it’s about time to pour a glass of bourbon
 
LANGER72

LANGER72

Club Member
Joined
Nov 18, 2006
Messages
13,548
Reaction score
829
Location
Earth
Flores is my big positive for this season.
We have a HC.
My biggest negative was the selection of Tua. I think we goofed.
He needs competition next year. The Clemson or Ohio State QB.
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
1,669
Reaction score
1,046
Aqua and Orange said:
Honestly biggest positive may be the team realizing they are farther away from contention than they thought.

Today showed this isn’t as simple as 2-4 player additions and retaining all of these people. Some people we counted on today were absolutely horrendous.
Click to expand...
Perfectly stated. Couldn’t agree more
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Rookie
Joined
Jan 17, 2017
Messages
19
Reaction score
9
Positive - we were still in the playoff race at kick off time which is a massive achievement in itself.

Other than that ya got me!
 
M

macdowa

Rookie
Club Member
Joined
Apr 25, 2007
Messages
134
Reaction score
72
Location
Inverness, scotland
Poor game but season has been positive I thought 8-8 would have been progress so 10-6 has exceeded that. Today has shown that as of today we are not good enough to compete in the AFC. Another year of growth for our coach, our OL and our QB (he will be starter next year) as well as 4 draft picks in the first two rounds and we are not in cap hell like some teams give me hope. Today smarts though.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom