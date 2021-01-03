Positives from bills game!

This is probably the hardest one for me to write. Obviously I’m as frustrated as everyone.



- Andrew Van Ginkel continues to look like a stud, he is developing into a probowl caliber LB.

- Xavien Howard got to 10 interceptions which is just incredible hasn’t been done in 14 years.

- Byron Jones interception was unbelievable, easily his best play as a dolphin.

- Devante Parker made some plays especially the drive to open up second half he was unguardable.

- Overall 10 wins is awesome and if before the season I told you Miami was gonna win 10 games and have a top 5 pick I’m sure everyone would have taken that. Missing out (most likely) on the playoffs sucks. But now let’s cheer for titans and jags and see what happens. As bad as our offense is we have the resources to improve.