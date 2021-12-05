 Positives from Dolphins Giants! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Positives from Dolphins Giants!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Second String
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,103
Reaction score
2,534
Not a overly impressive game but 5 in a row is always nice.

- Jaelan Phillips 2 sacks back to back. Breaks dolphins rookie sack record with 8.5. But equally as impressive the following drive he loops inside takes on 2 OL, and frees up Adam Butler for an easy sack.
- Jaylen Waddle 9 for 90 breaks Jarvis Landry’s rookie reception record. He’s like basically our offense at this point.
- Xavien Howard made an incredible int. It’s fun to see him and Holland fighting for INTs.
- Tua was accurate, efficient and made some big boy throws to Parker and Gesicki to close it out.
- Parker had a nice return, great to have him back he’s a valuable weapon to have on those jump balls.
- Jevon Holland played well tackled hard, had 2 PBUs, wish he came down with the diving int. Best play may have been 3rd and long where he came downhill and belted the WR forcing a drop and a punt.

Not a great game but a lot of familiarity with the coaching tends to create these snoozefest style games. Tuas solid, 3 emerging Star rookies in one draft class, and Xavien Howard continuing to be a stud
 
Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Second String
Joined
Nov 2, 2016
Messages
1,103
Reaction score
2,534
circumstances said:
MICHAEL FVCKING DEITER
Was he good? I know his snaps were accurate that’s a plus. I thought the OL has a unit was pretty dreadful. Every one complains about the check downs and dunk but we’d be getting 6-8 sacks per game if Tua didn’t get ball out so quickly
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
16,550
Reaction score
28,817
Swollcolb said:
Was he good? I know his snaps were accurate that’s a plus. I thought the OL has a unit was pretty dreadful. Every one complains about the check downs and dunk but we’d be getting 6-8 sacks per game if Tua didn’t get ball out so quickly
i have no idea, but i do know the inside pressure seemed much improved suddenly.
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
273
Reaction score
119
I don't think the oline looked terrible today.

While they still need a lot of improvement, the pressures seemed less than in previous games. The announcer attributed the hard Tua sack on Gaskins. No idea if that was the right call or not though.

I'll take growth.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,761
Reaction score
2,589
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
The Gaskin sack was on Tua, he could have avoided it by throwing to Gaskin.
The other sacks was on a stunt that Jackson gave up. He needs to be aware of overloads in defensive alignment because they are targeting him on stunts because he is inexperienced at the position.
 
TKAllDay

TKAllDay

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Oct 12, 2005
Messages
3,420
Reaction score
1,969
Age
33
Location
Baltimore, MD
Ugly game, immediate positives for me were Phillips, Parker, Waddle, Tua, Holland, X, the run D except for that one weird drive.

Negatives were coaching, dropped balls, missed ST opportunities, bad play calling, lack of run game
 
Vaark

Vaark

Ascendo tuum
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
35,979
Reaction score
44,165
Location
The magic's in the music and the music's in me
fish_fan said:
I don't think the oline looked terrible today.

While they still need a lot of improvement, the pressures seemed less than in previous games. The announcer attributed the hard Tua sack on Gaskins. No idea if that was the right call or not though.

I'll take growth.
Factoring in Tua's pocket presence and rapid fire release, I'd be happy with an OL if we could even upgrade it to "mediocre"
 
D

dunegoon

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 20, 2020
Messages
556
Reaction score
570
Age
37
Location
new york city
LargoFin said:
The Gaskin sack was on Tua, he could have avoided it by throwing to Gaskin.
The other sacks was on a stunt that Jackson gave up. He needs to be aware of overloads in defensive alignment because they are targeting him on stunts because he is inexperienced at the position.
Did Gaskins even turn around and be ready for a pass? I don't recall seeing that. I recall Gaskins blocking air and Still looking to block more air leaving Tua to get pasted.
 
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,761
Reaction score
2,589
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
dunegoon said:
Did Gaskins even turn around and be ready for a pass? I don't recall seeing that. I recall Gaskins blocking air and Stull looking to block more air leaving Tua to get pasted.
Yes he did

When QB is one on one with a single defender, he should be able to avoid him, especially when he has room to backpedal, and has an outlet in this case Gaskin in the line of sight looking at the blitzer. Tua must do better there.
Instead he again like in the Buffalo game opened himself up to a big hit trying to squeeze a pass downfield. That was just stupid. And when he gets hurt and missed 5 games again you guys will scream Gaskin sucks. Well, no he does, Tua would suck, he got himself hurt by playing stupid football.
 
