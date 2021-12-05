Positives from Dolphins Giants!

Not a overly impressive game but 5 in a row is always nice.



- Jaelan Phillips 2 sacks back to back. Breaks dolphins rookie sack record with 8.5. But equally as impressive the following drive he loops inside takes on 2 OL, and frees up Adam Butler for an easy sack.

- Jaylen Waddle 9 for 90 breaks Jarvis Landry’s rookie reception record. He’s like basically our offense at this point.

- Xavien Howard made an incredible int. It’s fun to see him and Holland fighting for INTs.

- Tua was accurate, efficient and made some big boy throws to Parker and Gesicki to close it out.

- Parker had a nice return, great to have him back he’s a valuable weapon to have on those jump balls.

- Jevon Holland played well tackled hard, had 2 PBUs, wish he came down with the diving int. Best play may have been 3rd and long where he came downhill and belted the WR forcing a drop and a punt.



Not a great game but a lot of familiarity with the coaching tends to create these snoozefest style games. Tuas solid, 3 emerging Star rookies in one draft class, and Xavien Howard continuing to be a stud