Positives from panthers game!!!!!

Best game all year. I’m pumped, was not expecting us to win this game.



- Jaylen Waddle is a super star. He’s fast, he’s shifty, he’s got sick routes, but he’s also a clutch possesion receiver a unique combination. (John Metchie has some unique similarities, his iron bowl game was incredible and would love to draft him to replace Wilson).

- Jaelan Phillips breakout game 3 sacks, close to 4 they may change it to a half sack for him. Dude has been consistently trending in the right direction.

- Jevon Holland another Int, another stud draft pick. Chris Grier hit a home run with this years draft class.

- Tua completed like 90% of his passes only QB in dolphin history with consecutive games of 80% completion percentage. He may be an elite game manager, some people will bitch about that, others will realize we have something to work with.

- Phillip Lindsay and Myles Gaskin is a Shifty 1-2 punch that has some potential. They weren’t amazing but our OL sucks. They made the most of what they had to work with.

- Duke Riley/ Justin Coleman Punt block recovery TD, set the tone for the game. Huge play!

- Wilkins, Ogbah, Sieler all three are freaking beasts and deserve shout outs.

- Xavien Howard had the pick, also let up a big play but it was his 5th forced turnover on f the year that’s big.

- Godsey was in his bag today, the Smythe QB sneak, the Ahmed Toss run, the red zone play calling. Whenever we needed a good play he schemed it up. I’ve been super hard on play calling all year but today was magnificent.

- 4 wins in a row is incredible in the nfl let’s enjoy it