Positives from panthers game!!!!!

Swollcolb

Swollcolb

Best game all year. I’m pumped, was not expecting us to win this game.

- Jaylen Waddle is a super star. He’s fast, he’s shifty, he’s got sick routes, but he’s also a clutch possesion receiver a unique combination. (John Metchie has some unique similarities, his iron bowl game was incredible and would love to draft him to replace Wilson).
- Jaelan Phillips breakout game 3 sacks, close to 4 they may change it to a half sack for him. Dude has been consistently trending in the right direction.
- Jevon Holland another Int, another stud draft pick. Chris Grier hit a home run with this years draft class.
- Tua completed like 90% of his passes only QB in dolphin history with consecutive games of 80% completion percentage. He may be an elite game manager, some people will bitch about that, others will realize we have something to work with.
- Phillip Lindsay and Myles Gaskin is a Shifty 1-2 punch that has some potential. They weren’t amazing but our OL sucks. They made the most of what they had to work with.
- Duke Riley/ Justin Coleman Punt block recovery TD, set the tone for the game. Huge play!
- Wilkins, Ogbah, Sieler all three are freaking beasts and deserve shout outs.
- Xavien Howard had the pick, also let up a big play but it was his 5th forced turnover on f the year that’s big.
- Godsey was in his bag today, the Smythe QB sneak, the Ahmed Toss run, the red zone play calling. Whenever we needed a good play he schemed it up. I’ve been super hard on play calling all year but today was magnificent.
- 4 wins in a row is incredible in the nfl let’s enjoy it
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Yes!

What a great game for Miami's rookies. Waddle 9 catches for 137 yards and a touchdown. Phillips with three sacks and Holland with a pick.

Cam Newton completed on 5 passes with two interceptions. Fantastic day for the D in general.

At 5-7, the Dolphins still might make this an interesting season.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Offense may be coming together a bit which is nice to see. Don’t know why they’re not getting Mike G more involved but still like what I am seeing. Seeing the D ball out and play emotional is so sweet to see and the rooks are flourishing before our eyes.

Sanders needs a high colonic to read his system of whatever evilness is brewing inside.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Hollywood Von and the X Man came through. Great game by them and the entire defense. Davis is a fiesty little guy, I like him. He can play.

Phillips was a one man wrecking crew.

Another batted ball by Ogbah. He's got a knack.

Noticed some holes opening up, in the run game, along the left side of the offensive line. Lines up with the Improvement over the last few weeks.

Tua is such a smart and savvy QB. High IQ.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Prickwad, Cam Newton, was just completely disinterested. What a loser. Thank God Miami kept him from acting like the Prickwad he is. He was absolute Donkey Poo.
 
Digital

Digital

Let's not get this twisted, the Panthers suck. But, I agree those are all very positive developments. I said before that I expected Phillips to improve game by game his rookie year, and it's great to see him finally have a true breakthrough game. He has flashed real elite talent in the pass rush all year, and really impressed with his devotion and productivity setting the edge. Jaelan Phillips was a great pick and a fantastic cornerstone for this defense to build around.

Nice to see Jevon Holland flash. Hopefully he can become more consistent, but things are looking good for him as a rookie. Xavien Howard continues to show why he's special .... even when the entire league is afraid to throw at him. And yes, Waddle looks like a solid pick as well. Good to see we used his speed this game. I'm still not a fan of running so many bubble screens and dink/dunk type plays to him though. He can stretch the field .... let him do that more often.

Coach Flo is a good defensive coach ... but I really wonder about his ability to be a Head Coach. If we could play this well every week, and get a full schedule of Carolinas ..... things just might work out for us.
 
1

1972forever

artdnj said:
Offense may be coming together a bit which is nice to see. Don’t know why they’re not getting Mike G more involved but still like what I am seeing. Seeing the D ball out and play emotional is so sweet to see and the rooks are flourishing before our eyes.

Sanders needs a high colonic to read his system of whatever evilness is brewing inside.
It’s hard to see on television but I think they were double teaming Gesicki a lot when he was on the field. They also ran the ball a lot today and Gesicki is usually taken out of the game on running plays.
 
