Positives from tonight’s game!!!

- We got our first win of the year, and it was on a Thursday. We can enjoy our Sunday stress free and enjoy the win for a few extra days.
- Chan Gaileys play calling to start the game was awesome, great mix of run and pass.
-Brian Flores/Josh Boyer Defensive gameplan. Brought more pressure, played more off coverage and Zone looks. Way more versatile gameplan.
- Fitzmagic in primetime, he ran the ball so hard tonight and his TD passes were both absolute dimes.
- Hidden Gem of the game. On one of our third and medium to long plays Fitz scrambled for a first down. But Solomon Kindley initially dropped back and went to help Jesse Davis. He then anticipated a free rusher turned around 180 degrees and got an absolute pancake block right as Fitz broke the pocket. It was a perfect timed block that made that play.
- Pass rush! It wasn’t great most of our pressures were from blitzing but Ogbah did some solid work in 1on1s. KVN, AVG, and KGH all had sacks and Kyle had the sack, strip, recovery trifecta.
-Howard with the close out INT. It’s garbage time TD wouldn’t have mattered but Howard historically has been streaky when he gets his hand on the ball. We need that confidence to get built back up with him.
- Matt Haack another beautiful punt inside the 5.
- Zach Sieler needs more snaps. Absolute monster run stuff on Robinson and the half sack. He plays hard as hell.
 
Zach Sieler is very under-rated. Thought he made some very good plays. I don't know much about him but he turns up when given a chance.
Kamu Grugier-Hill - what a great sack!
Great to see Fitz having some fun and get a good win. Good team effort.
 
I know the Jags are not the best competition but we handled them like it. The game management on both sides showed improvement and thats the biggest positive in my eyes.

Loved Kyle Van Noy's press after the game - Flo been kicking their ***...
 
We won!

Glad Fitz decided to stop being a pocket QB and started to use his legs, reminded me when Gailey had Fiedler the first go around.

Kindley is doing real good and Jackson is no slouch either. When was the last time we drafted a LT and Guard in the same draft and they were both good? Webb and Sims? Long time ago...
 
Honestly this felt like a team victory tonight... need more of these
 
I liked finally seeing some pressure from the front 4, it does wonders for our defense. Still need some work on our run defense though.
 
No major injuries. I’m not seeing too many dolphins players going down for injuries like other teams so far through 3 weeks
 
I know the Jags are not the best competition but we handled them like it. The game management on both sides showed improvement and thats the biggest positive in my eyes.

Loved Kyle Van Noy's press after the game - Flo been kicking their ***...
The point is they beat the Colts...and nearly beat the Titans...it’s a decisive win on the road!
 
That Oline.. if I’m not mistaken what is it 5 sacks allowed in 3 games? Maybe I’m off just going off the top but what an improvement
Only 5 sacks, I think at least 1-2 of those were coverage sack. Even the sack today Fitz kinda just took it to keep clock running. A lot of that is scheme though our OL is way better but we still struggle at times cough (Jesse Davis) cough
 
Our 3-4 alignment is missing a true NT to occupy the
Middle of LOS. Also, we need a MLB who can stuff the run and contain QB’s
 
