Positives from tonight’s game!!!

- We got our first win of the year, and it was on a Thursday. We can enjoy our Sunday stress free and enjoy the win for a few extra days.

- Chan Gaileys play calling to start the game was awesome, great mix of run and pass.

-Brian Flores/Josh Boyer Defensive gameplan. Brought more pressure, played more off coverage and Zone looks. Way more versatile gameplan.

- Fitzmagic in primetime, he ran the ball so hard tonight and his TD passes were both absolute dimes.

- Hidden Gem of the game. On one of our third and medium to long plays Fitz scrambled for a first down. But Solomon Kindley initially dropped back and went to help Jesse Davis. He then anticipated a free rusher turned around 180 degrees and got an absolute pancake block right as Fitz broke the pocket. It was a perfect timed block that made that play.

- Pass rush! It wasn’t great most of our pressures were from blitzing but Ogbah did some solid work in 1on1s. KVN, AVG, and KGH all had sacks and Kyle had the sack, strip, recovery trifecta.

-Howard with the close out INT. It’s garbage time TD wouldn’t have mattered but Howard historically has been streaky when he gets his hand on the ball. We need that confidence to get built back up with him.

- Matt Haack another beautiful punt inside the 5.

- Zach Sieler needs more snaps. Absolute monster run stuff on Robinson and the half sack. He plays hard as hell.