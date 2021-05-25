Post June 1st Cuts

Who are some of the players you think will be cut?



With the whole pandemic messing up everyone plans including the NFL salary cap. Teams don't have a choice, but to cut Pro Bowl players. Many Dallas Cowboy fans believe Jaylon Smith will be cut. With their draft of Parsons and Jabril Cox from LSU their need of Smith is not on high priority. We could use a player like Smith if he were to become available. He has been playing in a new system and it has messed his play up. I'm sure Coach Flo can easily fix this problem. Make him the player he can become. That's the turning point with this staff and front office they enjoy getting the best out of all their players.



With rumors of Le'Veon Bell, Melvin Ingram, Malik Hooker, Julio Jones, and whoever they deem worthy to play on this team. Has a chance to compete and win a Super Bowl. That's why were all here to see the Miami Dolphins win. To win multiple Super Bowls.



"I bleed aqua and orange". -T. Mash