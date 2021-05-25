 Post June 1st Cuts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Post June 1st Cuts

timmash44

timmash44

Who are some of the players you think will be cut?

With the whole pandemic messing up everyone plans including the NFL salary cap. Teams don't have a choice, but to cut Pro Bowl players. Many Dallas Cowboy fans believe Jaylon Smith will be cut. With their draft of Parsons and Jabril Cox from LSU their need of Smith is not on high priority. We could use a player like Smith if he were to become available. He has been playing in a new system and it has messed his play up. I'm sure Coach Flo can easily fix this problem. Make him the player he can become. That's the turning point with this staff and front office they enjoy getting the best out of all their players.

With rumors of Le'Veon Bell, Melvin Ingram, Malik Hooker, Julio Jones, and whoever they deem worthy to play on this team. Has a chance to compete and win a Super Bowl. That's why were all here to see the Miami Dolphins win. To win multiple Super Bowls.

"I bleed aqua and orange". -T. Mash
 
artdnj

artdnj

I think the Dolphin staff is working overtime leaving no stone (player) unturned. I think they know we have an up and coming division plus that Buffalo chip has to be taken off our shoulders. First time long time I believe they'll do the right thing, don't have to bat 1000, just get close, more hits than strikeouts.

We don't need Julio, Smith, Hooker, Smith are worth giving a look plus there will be many more.
 
1972forever

Cowboy fans have been wanting to get rid of Smith for the past two seasons. He never has been the player they hoped he would be and the injury he suffered in his final college game seems to have impacted his play since coming into the NFL. He was part of the problem with the Cowboys defense and I really don’t see him being better than the LB‘s already on the Dolphins roster.

It would cost the Dolphins nearly $10 million dollars to claim him if he is cut and he just isn’t worth that type of money. Personally I would rather they sign Baker to an extension than try and claim Smith or even try to sign him to a contract if he clears waivers.
 
good point
 
circumstances

circumstances

Can't you designate players as a post June 1st cut, and cut them earlier?

If so, is June 1st a significant date anymore, cuts-wise?
 
timmash44

timmash44

Who do you think will be the other teams to do a roster purge? Saints, Bears, and Falcons have less than $500,000 in salary cap space. A lot of teams don’t have a choice. They still need to sign their rookies.
 
