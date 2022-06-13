Pro and Con list of Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa

PROS

Top level pocket presence. Can move in and out of the pocket with finesse and usually is always feeling pressure before it gets there. Rarely gets sacked even though he has one of the worst lines in NFL history.

Very decisive when he makes a decision. Doesn't question himself and throws with confidence when he understands and knows the ask of the scheme and the defense he's going against.

Extremely instinctual and can read defenses presnap at a high level. Knows how to attack different leverages and coverages.

Sneaky athletic and can get cheap first downs with ease.

Very aggressive downfield passer, even though media doesn't believe it and his offense didn't allow it last season because of Flores, the offensive line and lack of weapons. Even his OC said they cant go deep because the o-line can't protect.

Accuracy is top level.

When he is able to play point guard on offense, choosing exactly where to go with the ball based on his eyes and instincts, he's on fire.

CONS

Very VERY inconsistent with his footwork and mechanics over last two years. Which is the opposite of him at Bama, when he had some of the most pure footwork and mechanics. His faulty mechanics and footwork at times leads him not to use his lower body to transfer his weight to throw and then he has to use all arm, which make throws sail over the middle or sometimes not get to the target.

Sometimes locks into his presnap read and falls in love with it. Needs to do a better job of adapting post-snap when the presnap look changes post snap. Gets him into trouble. And he has to fix this.

As a result of being overaggressive with the ball, he will try to force balls in windows downfield when he can take the easier route underneath. It got to the point where the offensive scheme last season rarely had anyone going deep and when they did he would try and force it because his natural instinct is to go downfield and deep.

Makes a few bonehead decisions, which are a result of him locking into his presnap reads and being overaggressive.

Sometimes will not rush for the first down when its there and instead try a throw and it'll fall incomplete.

In the RPOs, he would tend to lean into the P of the play when he needed to hand it off based on the reads. He wanted to move the ball downfield so badly that he would try and overcompensate with throwing the ball as much as possible instead of relying on the run game.

Wasn't trusting his eyes and wouldn't let it rip in the beginning of the season. As the season went on he did start trusting it more.

After rewatching every snap of his from rookie year and last year. Wanted to put a list of his pros and cons from my own point of view. Everyone may have a different view, but thought to post them.---------------------If Tua can get his mechanics and footwork back to what it was at Bama, he will shine. He was one of the most aggressive downfield passers in NCAA history. You don't just lose that when you go to the NFL. It's a combination of not trusting his hip, not trusting his coaches, and not trusting his receivers and skill players. He needs to go back to that version of himself.And I think with better coaching he will stop locking onto presnap reads and trust his eyes more. Which again will result in Bama Tua.It's just crazy when people say Tua can't go deep or downfield. That was literally his game at Alabama mixed with intermediate and short passing.He doesn't have the strongest arm in the NFL but you don't need that if you have accuracy and anticipation at a high level.All in all, he needs to hone his mechanics, footwork, and keep getting better with his presnap and postsnap reads. He needs to trust his ability and coaching, which the last 2 years was the worst possible environment to do that.