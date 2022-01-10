 Pro football talk article is a bullseye | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Pro football talk article is a bullseye

Mr Fan

Mr Fan

Speaks about Ross being an absentee owner that is getting played by the kiss buttocks (Grier) front office.

Absentee ownership directly contributes to weird outcomes, like the firing of Brian Flores - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins have struggled in recent years to find any real flow or rhythm. A big part of the problem is that the owner of the team doesn’t spend nearly enough time in the building to assess how or where or why things are going.Stephen Ross lives and works in New York. He’s one of [more]
Sarnics13

Sarnics13

Ehh. The guy knows how to run a successful business. Giving people a job to do and then letting them do it without your thumb on them is not being inept. It also appears he holds Dan in very high regard so it's not like he doesn't have ears in the building.
 
susser2000

susser2000

That article is pretty spot on; *** kissers keep their jobs. Ross can't even commit to a rebuild. Three years ago, he said, "this time will be different." Just more lies from an inept owner. I hope this team has a losing season for the rest of his life, he's just terrible.
 
