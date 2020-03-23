QB Allen to Washington = Out of Tua pursuit?

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,458
Reaction score
578
Age
52
Location
East Petersburg, PA
www.catscratchreader.com

The Panthers have traded Kyle Allen to Washington for a 5th-round pick

The Panthers have taken one quarterback off the depth chart by trading him to his former coach in Washington.
www.catscratchreader.com www.catscratchreader.com

QB Kyle Allen is traded from Carolina to Washington to reunite with Ron Rivera.
Is this the safe challenge for Haskins, and does this mean Washington no longer looks to pick Tua at 2 overall?
So is the hot spot now really #3?
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,579
Reaction score
9,127
Bopkin02 said:
www.catscratchreader.com

The Panthers have traded Kyle Allen to Washington for a 5th-round pick

The Panthers have taken one quarterback off the depth chart by trading him to his former coach in Washington.
www.catscratchreader.com www.catscratchreader.com

QB Kyle Allen is traded from Carolina to Washington to reunite with Ron Rivera.
Is this the safe challenge for Haskins, and does this mean Washington no longer looks to pick Tua at 2 overall?
So is the hot spot now really #3?
Click to expand...
Yeah, This is interesting. It's also possible that they want to draft Tua but aren't in a rush to put him out there right away. Ofcourse it makes sense for them to draft a piece that can help them out now.
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
293
Reaction score
541
Age
30
Location
New York
IMO the only way Tua is ever going 2nd is if Washington suckers some team into trading up. Chase Young is too good of a prospect to pass on when you have a 1st round pick QB who just finished his rookie season.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Taylor Club
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
14,579
Reaction score
9,127
I'm really starting to believe Miami either goes all in to try and trade all the way to #1 for Burrow or they just sit at 5 and draft whichever QB is still available. I also get the strong sense if Tua doesn't show remarkable progress between now and draft night then the Dolphins are going to take Herbert.
 
A

Andyman

Canadian Fin Fan
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
1,680
Reaction score
791
Location
Ottawa, Canada
ANUFan said:
I'm really starting to believe Miami either goes all in to try and trade all the way to #1 for Burrow or they just sit at 5 and draft whichever QB is still available. I also get the strong sense if Tua doesn't show remarkable progress between now and draft night then the Dolphins are going to take Herbert.
Click to expand...
I think they stay at 5. Chips will fall in order. No team will trade out.
 
F

"FitzMagic"

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 26, 2018
Messages
343
Reaction score
292
Age
54
Location
Louisville
ANUFan said:
I'm really starting to believe Miami either goes all in to try and trade all the way to #1 for Burrow or they just sit at 5 and draft whichever QB is still available. I also get the strong sense if Tua doesn't show remarkable progress between now and draft night then the Dolphins are going to take Herbert.
Click to expand...
I agree with every point on this. I don’t think they would give up much if anything to go up to 3. If they roll the dice and stay there they either believe that no one will gamble on Tua or that they can develop Herbert.
 
T

Turin

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 13, 2017
Messages
428
Reaction score
211
So the skins have 3 QBs on the roster: Smith, Allen and Haskins. Do you think they will stay with 3? Is haskins getting the Rosen treatment?
 
Michael Scott

Michael Scott

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 20, 2017
Messages
4,969
Reaction score
5,068
Location
Pembroke Pines, FL
Rivera liked him a lot per Panthers fans.

I'd think they're out of it. If they commit to taking Chase that's excellent. That means the highest we'd have to jump is 3, which isn't going to cost as much as 2, obviously.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom