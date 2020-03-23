QB Allen to Washington = Out of Tua pursuit?

Bopkin02
The Panthers have traded Kyle Allen to Washington for a 5th-round pick
The Panthers have taken one quarterback off the depth chart by trading him to his former coach in Washington.
www.catscratchreader.com
QB Kyle Allen is traded from Carolina to Washington to reunite with Ron Rivera.
Is this the safe challenge for Haskins, and does this mean Washington no longer looks to pick Tua at 2 overall?
So is the hot spot now really #3?