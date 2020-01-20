If Tua is available at 18 do we take him? To fall that far must mean bad health news.

If Herbert available does that mean bad reports from scouts?

Is it too high for Love, Eason, Hurts, Fromm?

I have the big ten network and have seen Michigan’s QB and not impressed. Nor MSU QB.

IF IF this were to happen I am ok with another lineman, DL or OL, or a QB if staff likes someone.