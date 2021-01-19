Raekwon Davis named to football writers of America all rookie team

XxfeensterxX said:



Clearly could see Davis making an impact on the defensive line in multiple games. Was impossible to miss on some plays.



hahahaha You're a fool, but I love you still.

He didn't make an impact. Secondly, your run defense isn't one great linebacker away from being a true strength of the team.Miami's run defense improved from 27th last year to 16th this year in yards per game.Improved from 22nd last year in yards per carry to 20th this year.Improved from 22nd last year in rushing TD's given up to 19th this year.Your run defense is still below average. Although Droykwan makes up for it by not affecting the passing game at all. But I tried to tell you.I'll try to hang around long enough to give you a shot to be right on this one. Damn shame those weekly Droykwan threads disappeared.