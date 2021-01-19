 Raekwon Davis named to football writers of America all rookie team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Raekwon Davis named to football writers of America all rookie team

I'm proud for Raekwon....Love my Bama guys doing well...But,i like slimm,thought 2nd round was to high.
I was thinking third round...shows you why I'm on a message board and not in some teams front office.
 
I'd say the run defense is one great ILB away from being a true strength of this team. A lot of times these guys on the line did there job and no LB was anywhere close to the ball to finish and clean up.

Fix that and some inconsistencies with the edge setting.
 
Pachyderm_Wave said:
None of you even knew he was on the field. Admit it. He does suck.
hahahaha You're a fool, but I love you still.

Clearly could see Davis making an impact on the defensive line in multiple games. Was impossible to miss on some plays.

Back to the Draft forum!

 
Pachyderm_Wave said:
None of you even knew he was on the field. Admit it. He does suck.
I greatly respect the terrific work you do to analyze all of the Draft prospects on Finheaven each year. However, occasionally even a great analyst can underestimate a player. Maybe it's time to admit that you were wrong about big Raekwon and that he has lifted his game since coming to the NFL from Alabama. He doesn't suck and he's just going to get better and better. GM Chris Grier and Coach Flo knew precisely what they were doing when they drafted Davis.
 
XxfeensterxX said:
hahahaha You're a fool, but I love you still.

Clearly could see Davis making an impact on the defensive line in multiple games. Was impossible to miss on some plays.

Back to the Draft forum!

He didn't make an impact. Secondly, your run defense isn't one great linebacker away from being a true strength of the team.

Miami's run defense improved from 27th last year to 16th this year in yards per game.

Improved from 22nd last year in yards per carry to 20th this year.

Improved from 22nd last year in rushing TD's given up to 19th this year.

Your run defense is still below average. Although Droykwan makes up for it by not affecting the passing game at all. But I tried to tell you.

I'll try to hang around long enough to give you a shot to be right on this one. Damn shame those weekly Droykwan threads disappeared.
 
spiketex said:
I greatly respect the terrific work you do to analyze all of the Draft prospects on Finheaven each year. However, occasionally even a great analyst can underestimate a player. Maybe it's time to admit that you were wrong about big Raekwon and that he has lifted his game since coming to the NFL from Alabama. He doesn't suck and he's just going to get better and better. GM Chris Grier and Coach Flo knew precisely what they were doing when they drafted Davis.
I doubt it. He's just another guy in the league. He'll never live up to the 2nd round pick. But I tried to tell you.


While other teams are drafting players that make real impacts in the 2nd round, you're sitting around here trying to rub somebody's nose in a player that they watched closely for 4 years (5 now) and still makes no impact. It must take a Dolphins fan to see how special he is.
 
We're going to get crushed if teams start attacking our D through the air on 1st down with Davis on the field, a 2 down player.

We will face Josh Allen with Daboll calling plays twice a year and need a solution for their early down quick air strikes. Lack of consistent pass pressure from Davis needs to be addressed.
 
Tee Higgins
Jonathan Taylor
D'Andre Swift
Antoine Winfield
Chase Claypool
Jaylon Johnson
Cam Akers
J.K. Dobbins
A.J. Dillon
Jeremy Chinn



That's what impact 2nd rounders look like. Not some lump that just sits there getting pushed around on 1st and 2nd down and doesn't affect the passing game.

All players that I had graded higher than Droykwan. If I have to admit I was wrong about him then I'd have to admit I was right about all those.
 
