Random Bye Week Thoughts

Tua



Since every thread starts with Tua, where does he rank among the AFC East quarterbacks? At the beginning of the the season there was no argument. Josh Allen was clearly the class of the division. But now? Tua is quickly closing the gap IMO.



In the latest QBR rankings, Tua has now passed Allen as the seventh highest ranked qb. Allen is 8th and Jones is 14th. Too early to rank Wilson.



I think that last drive in the Monday night game kind of epitomizes Allen's career. A terrific throw to Diggs to get close to midfield, but melting down in the redzone. Throwing high, making the wrong reads etc



The Run Game



This game also pointed out, as if we needed the reminder, how important the run game is. I was surprised at the success New England had pounding the rock.



Let's face it, most teams now are geared to stop the pass, or at least that is the priority.



The Dolphins absolutely have yo make this the offseason focus, putting close to 100 percent of their resources into the offensive line and finding a running back with some power.



New England, Buffalo and the Jets all play in cold weather. That's another reason to get the run game going.



So You're Telling Me We Have a Chance?



After that dreadful 1-7 start it's nice to be mathematically in the race. No team has ever started 1-7 and made rhe playoffs. It's not likely Miami gets there, but at least the season isn't bleak anymore.



Draft Class of 2021



The 2021 draft class could go down as one of the best in Miami Dolphins history. Waddle, Phillips, Holland and Eichenberg all playing major roles.



Watching the rookies adds some excitement to the last part of the season. Will Waddle break the all-time rookie reception record? Can Phillips get to 10 sacks? What else will we see out of Holland and Eichenberg?