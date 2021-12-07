 Random Bye Week Thoughts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Random Bye Week Thoughts

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,669
Reaction score
13,373
Tua

Since every thread starts with Tua, where does he rank among the AFC East quarterbacks? At the beginning of the the season there was no argument. Josh Allen was clearly the class of the division. But now? Tua is quickly closing the gap IMO.

In the latest QBR rankings, Tua has now passed Allen as the seventh highest ranked qb. Allen is 8th and Jones is 14th. Too early to rank Wilson.

I think that last drive in the Monday night game kind of epitomizes Allen's career. A terrific throw to Diggs to get close to midfield, but melting down in the redzone. Throwing high, making the wrong reads etc

The Run Game

This game also pointed out, as if we needed the reminder, how important the run game is. I was surprised at the success New England had pounding the rock.

Let's face it, most teams now are geared to stop the pass, or at least that is the priority.

The Dolphins absolutely have yo make this the offseason focus, putting close to 100 percent of their resources into the offensive line and finding a running back with some power.

New England, Buffalo and the Jets all play in cold weather. That's another reason to get the run game going.

So You're Telling Me We Have a Chance?

After that dreadful 1-7 start it's nice to be mathematically in the race. No team has ever started 1-7 and made rhe playoffs. It's not likely Miami gets there, but at least the season isn't bleak anymore.

Draft Class of 2021

The 2021 draft class could go down as one of the best in Miami Dolphins history. Waddle, Phillips, Holland and Eichenberg all playing major roles.

Watching the rookies adds some excitement to the last part of the season. Will Waddle break the all-time rookie reception record? Can Phillips get to 10 sacks? What else will we see out of Holland and Eichenberg?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,669
Reaction score
13,373
NBP81 said:
Just glad they made my first live game interesting. Flying down on the 16th to catch the Jets game... I'll be honest, wasnt looking forward all that much 5-6 games ago...
Click to expand...
I've seen Miami play in San Francisco and Tampa Bay. Never in Miami. Definitely have to make that happen.

Glad you got that experience!
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,697
Reaction score
20,057
Allen like Jackson, I think, ability to use their legs to create game changing plays both help and hurt them overrall as a Qb. I think it takes away from they have to be the best passer on the field period to give their team the best opportunity to win.

A guy like Tua isn’t going to live off his feet so he BETTER know how to throw the ball out of the pocket accurately and consistently.

So when crunch time happens I think guys like Jackson and Allen are conflicted. They really want to run but they have to pass and make the best pass of the entire game.

When you look at the last pass of the NE game it’s clear had he led Beasley his clutch guy on the pass that was very like an easy TD.
But he went for the more difficult and awkward throw to Davis which likely didn’t have a chance.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,669
Reaction score
13,373
ANUFan said:
Allen like Jackson, I think, ability to use their legs to create game changing plays both help and hurt them overrall as a Qb. I think it takes away from they have to be the best passer on the field period to give their team the best opportunity to win.

A guy like Tua isn’t going to live off his feet so he BETTER know how to throw the ball out of the pocket accurately and consistently.

So when crunch time happens I think guys like Jackson and Allen are conflicted. They really want to run but they have to pass and make the best pass of the entire game.

When you look at the last pass of the NE game it’s clear had he led Beasley his clutch guy on the pass that was very like an easy TD.
But he went for the more difficult and awkward throw to Davis which likely didn’t have a chance.
Click to expand...
Good analysis. I always feel like Allen plays better when he gets going in the running game.

That last play was just a bad decision by Allen. Like you said, looked like an easy touchdown if he goes to Beasley. Also, he should have recognized with the blitz that the middle of the field would be open.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,669
Reaction score
13,373
GhostArmOfMarino said:
AFCE? Not really much competition. Wilson is trash, Mac isn't that good in my opinion, so you're left with Allen.

I'd still take Allen despite his down year, but id comfortably slot Tua in at #2.
Click to expand...
I think most Dolphins fans would also take Allen. But it's getting more interesting. Tua is showing big in big moments, which matches his time at Alabama.
 
S

steveo style

Scout Team
Joined
Apr 29, 2007
Messages
828
Reaction score
315
I don’t know why it’s too early to rank Wilson but it’s ok to rank Jones. Because Wilson missed a couple games?
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,669
Reaction score
13,373
steveo style said:
I don’t know why it’s too early to rank Wilson but it’s ok to rank Jones. Because Wilson missed a couple games?
Click to expand...
Nah, I just don't think he was ready to start. Going from BYU to the NFL is a significant leap. I put that on the coaching staff in NY.

I did like his highlights at BYU.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
13,059
Reaction score
20,512
Location
Montreal
Things I've heard after last season...

"Herbert was clearly the better pick over Tua..."
"You cant compare Josh Allen's rookie year with Tua's rookie year, you could clearly see Allen was going to be an elite QB in this league..."

21 rating/YPA without even bringing the worst NFL OL into context.

Herbert 98 / 7.5
Allen 98 / 7.3
Tua 96 / 7.1

Now some context. pocket-time

Herbert 2.4s
Allen 2.3s
Tua 1.9s (Shortest time in the league yet 7th best in sack%)
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
16,042
Reaction score
9,431
Location
NJ
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Tua

Since every thread starts with Tua, where does he rank among the AFC East quarterbacks? At the beginning of the the season there was no argument. Josh Allen was clearly the class of the division. But now? Tua is quickly closing the gap IMO.

In the latest QBR rankings, Tua has now passed Allen as the seventh highest ranked qb. Allen is 8th and Jones is 14th. Too early to rank Wilson.

I think that last drive in the Monday night game kind of epitomizes Allen's career. A terrific throw to Diggs to get close to midfield, but melting down in the redzone. Throwing high, making the wrong reads etc

The Run Game

This game also pointed out, as if we needed the reminder, how important the run game is. I was surprised at the success New England had pounding the rock.

Let's face it, most teams now are geared to stop the pass, or at least that is the priority.

The Dolphins absolutely have yo make this the offseason focus, putting close to 100 percent of their resources into the offensive line and finding a running back with some power.

New England, Buffalo and the Jets all play in cold weather. That's another reason to get the run game going.

So You're Telling Me We Have a Chance?

After that dreadful 1-7 start it's nice to be mathematically in the race. No team has ever started 1-7 and made rhe playoffs. It's not likely Miami gets there, but at least the season isn't bleak anymore.

Draft Class of 2021

The 2021 draft class could go down as one of the best in Miami Dolphins history. Waddle, Phillips, Holland and Eichenberg all playing major roles.

Watching the rookies adds some excitement to the last part of the season. Will Waddle break the all-time rookie reception record? Can Phillips get to 10 sacks? What else will we see out of Holland and Eichenberg?
Click to expand...

To say that Miami legitimately could have the Offensive Rookie of the year, or the Defensive Rookie(S) of the year is insane to even say if it were not 100% true.

Not saying Miami will end up having either, but three players are extremely high in consideration right now.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,697
Reaction score
20,057
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Good analysis. I always feel like Allen plays better when he gets going in the running game.

That last play was just a bad decision by Allen. Like you said, looked like an easy touchdown if he goes to Beasley. Also, he should have recognized with the blitz that the middle of the field would be open.
Click to expand...

Allen, yes we all know, is as big as an ox and stronger than a locomotive is living on borrowed time with all that running crap! It one thing the pocket breaks down and he escapes. But those design runs into the teeth of the defense is asking for all sorts of trouble.

There was a shot he took on that came on a led type play that you can tell rocked him.

You’re a damn Qb, like a Tua, your first option should be to pass and not run with the ball.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
11,582
Reaction score
16,351
Location
New Jersey
Tua - He's been on a tear since his return. He's been absolutely deadly accurate. His quick short passing game is driving defensive players bonkers. To the point several have made comments about him in a negative way.

He makes throws few QB's can make. His ball placement is astounding compared to others. He knows how to utilize the jump ball skills of guys like Parker and Gesicki. What's missing is better protection from the guys up front. His only problem per say, is dropped balls from his recievers. If Miami didn't lead the league in dropped passes, he'd even be better, and he's great now.

Run Game - Nothing exciting here. Once again the guys up front are mainly responsible for the lack of a running attack. The RB's have also left plays and yards on the field, due to their lack of vision. Hopefully the F/O finally fixes the issue this coming offseason. Tua and Miami needs it.

Draft - The 2021 draft class has been absolutely fantastic. Well at least the first three picks, have. Waddle, Phillips and Holland have been instrumental in Miami's turnaround from the 1-7 start. There is a core group beyond those three. It's been amazing how they've integrated themselves as rookies. Players like Gesicki, Smythe, Parker, Hollins, Baker, Wilkins, Sieler, Van Ginkle and Howard constantly contribute. Its a good developmental core. Lets hope Grier, if retained can find a few more draft gems, in 2022?

Moving Forward - Miami needs to finally find better answers to the offensive line, RB and middle linebacker. They also need to find a way to keep both Ogbah and Gesicki, because the F/A class is extremely underwhelming for 2022.

Lastly - #LFGD!!!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom