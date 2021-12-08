Report: Miami Dolphins to work out former All-SEC Linebacker Erroll Thompson

Even though our run game mostly sucks, we seem to have continuity in pass pro and we've just won 2 games vs pretty stout defenses where our QB's jersey was pretty damn clean. If Waddle catches that one ball where he was in full stride slashing toward the middle, Dolphins score 27 pts instead of 20.

Is Little out for the year? We could probably use an injury-replacement-level backup improvement, though. But Dolphins must not like any of the available OL guys out there.