Report: Miami Dolphins to work out former All-SEC Linebacker Erroll Thompson

When are they going to bring in offensive lineman for a workout??

It sounds like the Miami Dolphins are going to work out a former college standout this week.

Linebacker Erroll Thompson, who made a name for himself at Mississippi State University, is reportedly going to get a chance to show his potential to the Dolphins.

Thompson played in four total seasons at Mississippi State. During his time there, he racked up 125 solo tackles, 187 assisted tackles and 10 sacks. He also totaled three interceptions, four passes defended, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery

dolphinnation.com

Even though our run game mostly sucks, we seem to have continuity in pass pro and we've just won 2 games vs pretty stout defenses where our QB's jersey was pretty damn clean. If Waddle catches that one ball where he was in full stride slashing toward the middle, Dolphins score 27 pts instead of 20.
Is Little out for the year? We could probably use an injury-replacement-level backup improvement, though. But Dolphins must not like any of the available OL guys out there.
 
