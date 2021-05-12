Report sheds new light on Miami Dolphins’ bold offseason, Jaylen Waddle selection

mrbunglez
The Miami Dolphins began negotiating a trade out of the No. 3 pick at least three weeks before executing the deal, but held off until they found a path back into the top 10, where they targeted a number of offensive players including the one they ultimately took, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
That’s according to NBC Sports’ Peter King, who recently spent time with Dolphins general manager Chris Grierand coach Brian Flores.
In King’s latest “Football Morning in America” column, he revealed that San Francisco 49ers executive John Lynchcalled Grier way back on March 3 about moving from the 12th pick up to No. 3, a selection the Dolphins acquired from the Houston Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade………continue reading @
