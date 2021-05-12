 Report sheds new light on Miami Dolphins’ bold offseason, Jaylen Waddle selection | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Report sheds new light on Miami Dolphins’ bold offseason, Jaylen Waddle selection

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Joined Jan 17, 2008
Club Member
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
10,671
Reaction score
9,470
Location
West Palm Beach
The Miami Dolphins began negotiating a trade out of the No. 3 pick at least three weeks before executing the deal, but held off until they found a path back into the top 10, where they targeted a number of offensive players including the one they ultimately took, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

That’s according to NBC Sports’ Peter King, who recently spent time with Dolphins general manager Chris Grierand coach Brian Flores.

In King’s latest “Football Morning in America” column, he revealed that San Francisco 49ers executive John Lynchcalled Grier way back on March 3 about moving from the 12th pick up to No. 3, a selection the Dolphins acquired from the Houston Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade………continue reading @

 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Joined Jun 2, 2004
Club Member
Joined
Jun 2, 2004
Messages
19,989
Reaction score
5,214
Location
Weeki Wachee, Florida
I hope it works out, Waddle needs to be really good or Pitts & Chase not so good to make this trade successful!

Grier went all in on the Alabama plan the last two years...The two very high picks used on Tua/Waddle vs Herbert/Pitts are how I see it!
 
