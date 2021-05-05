 Rodgers, anyone? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Rodgers, anyone?

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
2,252
Reaction score
2,253
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
We all like Tua.

But look at our team’s makeup now. –

Top five defense. With the addition of Phillips and Holland, we can only get better.

Upper tier offense. Waddle, Fuller, Parker, Mike G….we are scary. OL can only improve with rookies into their second year and adding Eich.

Special team. We are solid. Sanders are money 50 yards out.



We are a ready to win team…..except, except what. You all know it. The biggest question mark of the team is the QB position. Talking heads around the sports world talking about we are a good fit for Rogers as we are a ready to win team and we have enough draft capital to get it done.



Take a deep breath and take your emotional attachment out of the equation for just one second. With the makeup of the team now, if we insert Rogers, you cannot tell me we are not an instant SB contention team. I say get him!!
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,865
Reaction score
6,156
Dan13Forever said:
We all like Tua.

But look at our team’s makeup now. –

Top five defense. With the addition of Phillips and Holland, we can only get better.

Upper tier offense. Waddle, Fuller, Parker, Mike G….we are scary. OL can only improve with rookies into their second year and adding Eich.

Special team. We are solid. Sanders are money 50 yards out.



We are a ready to win team…..except, except what. You all know it. The biggest question mark of the team is the QB position. Talking heads around the sports world talking about we are a good fit for Rogers as we are a ready to win team and we have enough draft capital to get it done.



Take a deep breath and take your emotional attachment out of the equation for just one second. With the makeup of the team now, if we insert Rogers, you cannot tell me we are not an instant SB contention team. I say get him!!
Click to expand...

Surprised it's taken you this long. Why don't you ask the mods to change your user name to AnyoneButTua ?
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,432
Reaction score
3,999
Location
Miami
Hey my brother let me school you to the group think tank that is Finheaven. If the trade doesn't happen, it is a bad and ridiculous notion. If the trade happens, it is genius and franchise changing. That goes for all trade speculations on here, for any player.

Personally I think it would have the same "Brady effect" that Tom had on Tampa. Not many more on here will have the balls to agree.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom