Rodgers, anyone?

We all like Tua.



But look at our team’s makeup now. –



Top five defense. With the addition of Phillips and Holland, we can only get better.



Upper tier offense. Waddle, Fuller, Parker, Mike G….we are scary. OL can only improve with rookies into their second year and adding Eich.



Special team. We are solid. Sanders are money 50 yards out.







We are a ready to win team…..except, except what. You all know it. The biggest question mark of the team is the QB position. Talking heads around the sports world talking about we are a good fit for Rogers as we are a ready to win team and we have enough draft capital to get it done.







Take a deep breath and take your emotional attachment out of the equation for just one second. With the makeup of the team now, if we insert Rogers, you cannot tell me we are not an instant SB contention team. I say get him!!