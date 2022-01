GhostArmOfMarino said: I'm not against Flores. I'm against his seeming inability to get a decent offensive staff together, plus a few gameday issues with coaching.



I wish him luck honestly, im sure he gets another chance and just MAYBE this time he will try harder to bring in better offensive minds with him. Click to expand...

This right here. Plus he may become a very good HC down the road it would have never happened at this point in Miami. The Offensive staff is brutal. Some people keep say he needs to hire a top OC with experience? OK that is good in theory, but rumors last year were of guys nit even interviewing for the job. So he fires yet another OC 3rd time in 3 years and now he is also on the hot seat. So who in the hell worth a crap is going hitch their wagon to that crap. To me that was the biggest reason to just move on now. Just saw no way of Flo being able to right the ship on offense at this point.