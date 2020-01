Everybody gets so hung up on QB but the O line and running game and defense is much more important. With those in place all you need is a good QB, don't need a HOF QB. The Titans are showing this and are in the AFC title game. So get us a bruising RB, fix the O line and shore up the D and we are there too. We don't need to blow a top pick on a QB. Use those picks to build up the line, defense and running game.