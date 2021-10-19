Ryan Tannehill, A good OL and a top flight RB beat the mighty Bills!

INTUAITRUST said: So very stupid not to go for the FG. Click to expand...

It’s so tempting to go for the win there and more and more teams do it today than they used to. In the days when guys like Lombardi, Shula, Landry, Noll, Gibbs, Walsh roamed the sidelines you rarely if ever saw that. They took their FG and OT.All I can think is that the analytics suggest you go for it - because these guys do it more than they don’t today or so it seems.