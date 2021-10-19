Ryan Tannehill, A good OL and a top flight RB beat the mighty Bills!

finatical
Hey Grier! Are you watching this!!!
I dunno about that one. I'm the biggest Tannehill fan on the planet, but I wouldn't say he's better than Allen. Overall game, Allen has him beat.Ryan Tannehill is better than Josh Allen.
My Op was about how many good running backs we have passed on because the front office devalues the position. Nobody expects the next Henry, But can we at least draft some one that impacts the game in the first round or two at RB? too much to ask?Yes! Because ever team has a Derrick Henry and a strong running game.
Don't fool yourself! You're watching a rare talent in todays NFL with D.Henry.
I'm not even going to comment on how insanely good the Bills OL is in pass protection.
My Op was about how many good running backs we have passed on because the front office devalues the position. Nobody expects the next Henry, But can we at least draft some one that impacts the game in the first round or two at RB? too much to ask?
It’s so tempting to go for the win there and more and more teams do it today than they used to. In the days when guys like Lombardi, Shula, Landry, Noll, Gibbs, Walsh roamed the sidelines you rarely if ever saw that. They took their FG and OT.So very stupid not to go for the FG.