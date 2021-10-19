 Ryan Tannehill, A good OL and a top flight RB beat the mighty Bills! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ryan Tannehill, A good OL and a top flight RB beat the mighty Bills!

D

dreamblk

Scout Team
Joined
Oct 11, 2004
Messages
127
Reaction score
172
Good for Tannehill and the Titans and prayers for the lineman who got hurt. Hope they give him the game ball.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,253
Reaction score
19,245
finatical said:
Hey Grier! Are you watching this!!!
Click to expand...

Yes! Because every team has a Derrick Henry and a strong running game.

Don't fool yourself! You're watching a rare talent in todays NFL with D.Henry.

I'm not even going to comment on how insanely good the Bills OL is in pass protection.
 
finatical

finatical

Scout Team
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 13, 2004
Messages
264
Reaction score
300
Location
Jupiter Fl
ANUFan said:
Yes! Because ever team has a Derrick Henry and a strong running game.

Don't fool yourself! You're watching a rare talent in todays NFL with D.Henry.

I'm not even going to comment on how insanely good the Bills OL is in pass protection.
Click to expand...
My Op was about how many good running backs we have passed on because the front office devalues the position. Nobody expects the next Henry, But can we at least draft some one that impacts the game in the first round or two at RB? too much to ask?
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
2,532
Reaction score
3,150
To think….We had 2 shots at Derrick Henry. But we decided to take a LT that we traded and a oft-injured CB that has had 3 decent years and is doing next to nothing for us this year.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,524
Reaction score
7,145
ANUFan said:
Yes! Because ever team has a Derrick Henry and a strong running game.

Don't fool yourself! You're watching a rare talent in todays NFL with D.Henry.

I'm not even going to comment on how insanely good the Bills OL is in pass protection.
Click to expand...

Spot on. Didn't see a lot of "Man why didn't we stick with Tanne" plays tonight. It was all that man mountain of a RB.
 
D

Dolfan4life

Starter
Joined
Nov 19, 2001
Messages
808
Reaction score
151
Miami is light years away from being able to compete in a physical game like that. Both teams came out to punish the ball carriers. Defenses flying around.

We got baker and 2 bitch corners

If Titans and Bills are nfl teams the dolphins are arena league
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
20,253
Reaction score
19,245
finatical said:
My Op was about how many good running backs we have passed on because the front office devalues the position. Nobody expects the next Henry, But can we at least draft some one that impacts the game in the first round or two at RB? too much to ask?
Click to expand...

That's not what the OP said. Stop trying to move the goal post.
Next time be more specific in your post instead of trying to back-pedal later when the trash is called out.
 
Last edited:
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
16,931
Reaction score
12,942
Location
New Jersey
INTUAITRUST said:
So very stupid not to go for the FG.
Click to expand...
It’s so tempting to go for the win there and more and more teams do it today than they used to. In the days when guys like Lombardi, Shula, Landry, Noll, Gibbs, Walsh roamed the sidelines you rarely if ever saw that. They took their FG and OT.

All I can think is that the analytics suggest you go for it - because these guys do it more than they don’t today or so it seems.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom