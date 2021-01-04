Same Old Finheaven

I don’t post much because lately when I do and most other people do they get gangbanged by a load of negativity on this site. I don’t stop reading posts on this forum because this forum has some of the best insight and I appreciate the people who contribute to that.I know this won’t stop the I hate Tua threads but I want to say the same thing was done to Ryan Tannehill and look where he is now. Probably looking back laughing at us. Actually, he’s too classy for that, but given the right weapons and online a quarterback can prosper, and if not they can sink.Tua has done some good things with very little to work with and let me remind you of some of it without our 3 first-string running backs, wide receivers, and our first-string tight end. Also, everything time tries to get a good thing going our drive is killed by a drop or a hold by the online. I would like somebody to go back and count up how many were killed by one or the other. It’s a lot. Wish I could but I don’t have the time. My wife would not allow it.All I’m saying is this kid is a rookie and he has to learn from his mistakes and Chan Gailey does not seem to let him do that by constant screens and short passes and don’t say it’s Tua checking down because a lot of those are designed. Also, the whole Fitz magic is better because he gets it downfield and creates plays is not a competent argument because all though he can he’s also good for two to three ints a game. Which can easily override anything good he does. 10 other teams that dumped him aren’t wrong.The problem with our wide receivers is they don’t catch with their hands. I’ve always been told to not catch it in your chest and our receivers constantly do that. Can’t remember the game but the long bomb to Grant he should have tried to high point and contest for the ball and instead he tried to let it fall into his chest. Instead, it went through his arms hit his leg bounced off, and was intercepted. This has been a common thing on a lot of the drops and a couple of Tuas ints. The receivers are not helping.Sorry just had to vent and I don’t even think I laid all of it out there of what is wrong with the offense. I have slight doubts about Tua but I’ve seen more upside. And the defense was playing well against the Bills but can only do it for so long without the support of an offense that can support drive.I know I deserve it. Let the ripping begin.and here’s looking forward to next year. Fins up.!!!