Scott Pioli on Hunter Long

Interesting quote from an actual pro scout and not a message board expert who stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night. Lol
Simms = Pioli
Terry Bridgewater was a star before he had a devastating knee injury
Not really fair to Teddy there, that injury really ****ed up his career.
He knee injury essentially ended his career
I was going to say the same thing. Teddy was on the rise for sure.
He was a fine QB, he wasn’t a star and probably never was gonna be one