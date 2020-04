I’m super excited. The talent on the board is drool worthy.



I could see Cincy taking Denzel Mims at 33. Dude looks like TO. I am surprised Jefferson and Aiyuk went ahead of him. I am not usually a WR guy but I wouldn’t cry if we took him 39th.



Still need a Safety pretty badly. Not sure you can wait too much longer.



Two OTs, J. Jones and Cleveland could have their names called at 39.



Epenesa and Gross-Matos should go in the first couple picks tomorrow night.



Also keep the door open for a trade out. If someone wants to give us a 2021 first you gotta discuss it.