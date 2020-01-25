Senior Bowl 2020

Fin Fan in Cali

Fin Fan in Cali

Joanne Shaw Taylor
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 8, 2004
Messages
39,359
Reaction score
16,225
Age
55
Location
So Cal
I believe it was Josh Jones offensive lineman having a good game as well as RB Kelley from UCLA.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
4,569
Reaction score
1,973
Enjoyed that half, Anae clearly the star, gonna have to watch some tape on him. Thought Herbert did well, Love looked good too despite the stats. Josh Jones and Cushenberry best two linemen out there for me. Great to see Gators making a big contribution, Greenard against a tough opponent in Jones hasn't won too many but his engine is there, Zuniga been a bit on the quiet side, Cleveland had a nice kick return, Van Jefferson has a couple of receptions and looking good but Lamical Perine for me been the best O skill player on show, think he's gonna be a great pick up for someone late in the draft.

Shea Patterson was someone I've said a team would be crazy to draft, throws a great pass, looking pretty good outside that and I'm starting to question that decision, then he throws that pick and I remember why, lol. Hurts has had no chance really with the line play, did make one great run, but needs to sharpen up a little in the second half.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
5,922
Reaction score
3,929
Location
NJ
The Offensive Tackles don't look to be having good game, for either team. Underwhelming to say the least. Although the interior line play has been opening holes for the run games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom