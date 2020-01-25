Senior Bowl 2020

Enjoyed that half, Anae clearly the star, gonna have to watch some tape on him. Thought Herbert did well, Love looked good too despite the stats. Josh Jones and Cushenberry best two linemen out there for me. Great to see Gators making a big contribution, Greenard against a tough opponent in Jones hasn't won too many but his engine is there, Zuniga been a bit on the quiet side, Cleveland had a nice kick return, Van Jefferson has a couple of receptions and looking good but Lamical Perine for me been the best O skill player on show, think he's gonna be a great pick up for someone late in the draft.



Shea Patterson was someone I've said a team would be crazy to draft, throws a great pass, looking pretty good outside that and I'm starting to question that decision, then he throws that pick and I remember why, lol. Hurts has had no chance really with the line play, did make one great run, but needs to sharpen up a little in the second half.