Should the Dolphins trade for Ryan Ramczyk?

No kidding, The Saints could be 100 million over the cap this spring. Seriously, if the cap drops to 176 mil they are going to a place beyond hell because they are already in cap hell.



They can trade Marshon Lattimore and Ryan Ramczyk and actually I don't think there is any chance that they don't. They are just so screwed it's phenomenal.



Ram is universally recognized as one of the best run blocking RT's , not just in the last few years, but ever. In 2019 he gave up zero sacks and played every game. In 2020 he showed some humanity and did give up 2 sacks. Kamara and Brees get all the credit but......



He is due 11 mil on his fifth year option. The saints could clear all of it.



Of the teams with more cap room than us, none of them would appear to be in the market for a RT. We could be the best trade partner here; nobody else has our kind of draft capital to work with.



If the Dolphins do sign Corey Linsley(#1 NFL center) in free agency and acquire Ram in trade it could give the Dolphins an offensive line like we haven't seen in memory. Not just great but deep as well.