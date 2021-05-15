Shula in Conference Championship Games

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2005
- Messages
- 14,591
- Reaction score
- 9,481
Giving some respect to one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Shula was 6-2 in conference championship games, including his time in Baltimore.
Here's the list....
1968 34-0 Baltimore over Cleveland
1972 21-0 Miami over Baltimore
1973 21-17 Miami over Pittsburgh
1974 27-10 Miami over Oakland
1983 14-0 Miami over NY Jets
1985 45-28 Miami over Pittsburgh
1986 31-14 New England over Miami
1993 29-10 Buffalo over Miami
Shula's teams outscored their opponents 186-115 in those eight games, including three shutouts. In his first six conference championships, Shula's teams outscored their opponents 162-55.
