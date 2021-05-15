Shula in Conference Championship Games

You bring up a great point that isn't really ever considered.



We often talk about the numerous rule changes that has affected offensive player production, but in terms of team and coaching dominance -- the introduction of free agency in 1993 and subsequently the salary cap in 1994 were game changers.



Is surely was easier for dynasties to exists prior to FA and the salary cap. Conversely, it was harder and took longer to lift a team from the bottom to the top.



It's an interesting thing to think about how Shula would have fared in today's game.