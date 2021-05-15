 Shula in Conference Championship Games | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Shula in Conference Championship Games

Giving some respect to one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Shula was 6-2 in conference championship games, including his time in Baltimore.

Here's the list....

1968 34-0 Baltimore over Cleveland
1972 21-0 Miami over Baltimore
1973 21-17 Miami over Pittsburgh
1974 27-10 Miami over Oakland
1983 14-0 Miami over NY Jets
1985 45-28 Miami over Pittsburgh
1986 31-14 New England over Miami
1993 29-10 Buffalo over Miami

Shula's teams outscored their opponents 186-115 in those eight games, including three shutouts. In his first six conference championships, Shula's teams outscored their opponents 162-55.
 
Don Shula deserved more Super Bowl wins as a Head Coach.

Was such a great coach but fate, players, coordinators, better teams always denied him.

His integrity of the game will never be matched.
 
Don Shula deserved more Super Bowl wins as a Head Coach.

Was such a great coach but fate, players, coordinators, better teams always denied him.

His integrity of the game will never be matched.
I think Shula would have won more super bowls during the salary cap Era.

When his teams were close to the talent level of the opponents, Shula won with regularity.

The salary cap is designed for that. You don't see the disparity in pay roll that used to exist.
 
I think Shula would have won more super bowls during the salary cap Era.

When his teams were close to the talent level of the opponents, Shula won with regularity.

You bring up a great point that isn't really ever considered.

We often talk about the numerous rule changes that has affected offensive player production, but in terms of team and coaching dominance -- the introduction of free agency in 1993 and subsequently the salary cap in 1994 were game changers.

Is surely was easier for dynasties to exists prior to FA and the salary cap. Conversely, it was harder and took longer to lift a team from the bottom to the top.

It's an interesting thing to think about how Shula would have fared in today's game.
 
I think Shula would have won more super bowls during the salary cap Era.

When his teams were close to the talent level of the opponents, Shula won with regularity.

The salary cap is designed for that. You don't see the disparity in pay roll that used to exist.
In his early years he would have adjusted to the salary cap as he did the game but don't think he was ready for that later on in his career.
 
I think Shula would have won more super bowls during the salary cap Era.

When his teams were close to the talent level of the opponents, Shula won with regularity.

The salary cap is designed for that. You don't see the disparity in pay roll that used to exist.
Also free agency would have helped offset some truly dismal drafting. They couldn’t figure out running back and some other positions.

When it comes to taking a roster and figuring out how to win with what you’ve got, often requiring diverse strategies, Shula was second to none.
 
You bring up a great point that isn't really ever considered.

We often talk about the numerous rule changes that has affected offensive player production, but in terms of team and coaching dominance -- the introduction of free agency in 1993 and subsequently the salary cap in 1994 were game changers.

Is surely was easier for dynasties to exists prior to FA and the salary cap. Conversely, it was harder and took longer to lift a team from the bottom to the top.

It's an interesting thing to think about how Shula would have fared in today's game.
For the most part, since the salary cap was put into effect, we haven't seen many Super Bowl blowouts either.

That was common prior to that change.

Don't know if Shula could have matched what we've seen from Bellicheck, but I do believe he would have had more championships than two.
 
Also free agency would have helped offset some truly dismal drafting. They couldn’t figure out running back and some other positions.

When it comes to taking a roster and figuring out how to win with what you’ve got, often requiring diverse strategies, Shula was second to none.
Great point. Coaching has always been important, but the salary cap Era just seems like the perfect design for Don Shula.
 
In his early years he would have adjusted to the salary cap as he did the game but don't think he was ready for that later on in his career.
Right. Had he started his career in the salary cap time, have to think a few more titles could have been won.

Also, he could have potentially had a franchise quarterback for a longer duration with the current rules that protect the quarterback.
 
Great thread, great points.
Also remember- Shula had Marino at his prime, and if that had been a salary cap era contract, what percentage of the cap would Marino have eaten up?
 
