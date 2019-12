Slimm's 2020 Quarterbacks (underclassman)

What makes Tua a truly great prospect to me other than what a great person and hard worker he is - is the level of anticipation and accuracy he can throw with. The anticipation is honestly at a level I haven't seen from a college quarterback in a long time. He can see passing windows open up before they actually do.



I believe you're going to see more development from Tua during his 2nd season as the starter. You're going to see more progression based reads and post snap verification in Steve Sarkisian's offense. More staples of the WCO. You'll still see him execute the RPO's at a masterful level - but more full field reads mixed in with the timing of his drop.



I think Tua still feels like he has a lot to prove. He's not done proving just yet.