Slimm's 2020 Runningbacks (underclassman)

From just a quick look at some highlights I like Travis Etienne the best he is fast and doesn't appear to go down easily carries the ball inside and outside. D’Andre Swift looks like what 5'9" running back should look like that dead leg move is excellent also runs inside and out. Dillon certainly has the size and speed and if you running outside he looks like a handful but I didn't see run up thru the line he routinely runs around the line.



As big as Dillion is I'm not sure I draft him early, Etienne and Swift you bet.