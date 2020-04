Obviously we wont be able to tell til we see all these guys play and develop (or not), but the front office seems like they actually have a vision of what they wanna do or address, and actually just visibly did it. Everything won't ever pan out but man did they seem like they had a game plan and rolled with it. Excited to see what some of these kids have. Personally, loved watching Tua the last two years in college so Im thrilled about that pick lol.