Special THANKS to Fitz Thread!***

BigNastyFish

Dear Fitz, Just want to say what a class act and great TEAM player you've been for us these past 2 seasons! Your contribution to this franchise will always be remembered for your tremendous competitive spirit -- your grit and your ability to make "magic" happen when this team needed it most! And of course -- your outstanding support and mentorship for Tua. I so hope you stay with this franchise for many, many years in some contributing capacity! Thank you!!!
 
Fins4Ever&Ever said:
He will be back starting this season IMO. Either injury to Tua or Tua not playing well. I am surprised with the move so early, but not holding my breath it will work out.
classless post IMO.

You should delete!
 
Sean

Ryan Fizpatrick, you are the man... Like a proud father handing off the torch when you knew it was bound to happen. Just awesome man, glad to have you here as a potential franchise-altering moment.
 
FinPhan54

How high of a pick would Dallas give us for him?
 
Thanks for the memories Ryan. You were the epitome of a class act. Very professional and a lot of fun.

I'll miss the man I called The Kringlemeister for his Kris Kringle appearance and goofy and fun antics. Hope you stick around a few more years as the backup and mentor, perhaps even as a coach someday?

Thanks again Ryan and Good Luck!!!
 
FinPhan54 said:
How high of a pick would Dallas give us for him?
3 1st round picks. Starting in 2030.

I love the old dog, giving it one last go before he has to go help his wife take care of all his kids.
 
1972forever

I would love to see him remain with the Dolphins beyond this season as the backup or even as a coach. He is an asset for this team and a great mentor for Tua. He has been a professional in the way he has handled the entire situation concerning Tua and all Dolphin fans should appreciate the joy he has helped bring back to this team.
 
He'll be in by the 3rd Q of the Rams game.
 
