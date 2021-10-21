 Stephen Ross will go down as the single biggest villain in Dolphin history. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Stephen Ross will go down as the single biggest villain in Dolphin history.

Aqua Man

Aqua Man

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 6, 2004
Messages
323
Reaction score
823
I used to think it was Jimmy Johnson or Wanny but the fact of the matter is that it’s Stephen Ross- and it’s not even close.

Those in his inner-circle will be quick to point out all of the “good” that’s been accomplished during his ownership but the glaring reality is that he was never able to do the 1 THING that an NFL owner is judged on: Giving the fans a good product, that’s fun to watch, with hope for the future.

A few years ago when this full rebuild started, Ross talked about doing things the right way, not skipping steps, and FINALLY building a foundation of success that can be built upon. Now, less than 36 months later, everything has fallen apart. If Ross were an honest man, what he would have said as we embarked on this rebuild would have been something along the lines of this being his last gasp to do things the right way, and this rebuild was going to have a short leash before he was gonna hit the panic button and go into “win now” mode in a pathetic, last gasp attempt to try and win before he dies.

Make no mistake, we’re trading for Deshaun Watson. The guy with 22 sexual misconduct allegations. The guy who feasibly will not be allowed to step on the field until 2023 and maybe even later. And here’s another dirty little secret the pro-Deahaun segment of Dolphin fans doesn’t want to talk about: Dependinh on how his civil cases end up, there could be criminal charges coming, and if/when that happens, there’s at least a decent chance that at that point, Deshaun never takes a snap in the NFL again.

I have zero problem giving my opinion that I don’t think Deshaun Watson is a good person. While he does deserve his day in court, I think it’s pretty clear that some major sexual misconduct took place. I’ve never needed our Dolphin players to be boy scouts, but there are a few behaviors that I’m not willing to give a pass on. Now, I’m staring at a big “first” for me after 37 years of being a Dolphin fan. Trading for Deshaun will be the first time I’ve stopped supporting the Miami Dolphins. This team and Stephen Ross will no longer get a single penny of my money, attendance, or TV viewership and I will not consider coming back into the fold until Stephen Ross has either passed away or sold this team.

I can still remember the first time our fanbase got wind that Stephen Ross was buying the franchise. As we started to learn about him, I REALLY didn’t like the fact that the Miami Dolphins were about to be owned by a slick NYC business man who had been a long time Jet fan and only turned his attention to the Miami Dolphins after being rebuffed more than once in his attempts to become owner of the Jets.

I’m not from Miami nor have I ever lived there, but it is my sincere hope that someday in the near future, Stephen Ross is no longer the owner of my once beloved team and that the Dolphins are sold to someone from Miami that actually cares about Miami. This team needs that. The fans deserve that and so much more.

Lastly, I’m SO EMBARRASSED by how team ownership and management has treated Tua. Regardless of what you think he’s ceiling is, it’s undeniable that he’s a great kid with a top notch work ethic who was gonna give his teammates and fanbase EVERYTHING he had and then some. We’ve failed him on and off the field. The dude’s been forced to look over his shoulder almost from day 1 and our ownership and management couldn’t have botched this current Tua/Deshaun situation more if they tried. Tua deserves a fresh start. He deserves to go to a team that will at least give him a decent O-Line and healthy WR’s so he can have a chance to reach his ceiling- whatever that may be. He deserves a fanbase that doesn’t give up on him before he’s even completed his 1st full year as a starting QB in the NFL. He deserves so much more than he’s been given in Miami from everybody and once he gets to a team that actually values his work ethic and leadership, I won’t be surprised if he turns into an above average starting NFL QB who wins a lot of games. At that point, giving up on him so soon and mortgaging our future for a sexual predator who might NEVER play another snap in his NFL career will just be another in what is an extremely long and extremely embarrassing mistakes made by this franchise.
 
T

teemu7

Starter
Joined
Jul 30, 2010
Messages
5,809
Reaction score
1,322
Went to bed reading the rumors and woke up feeling the exact same way.

This is about Ross ego. Nothing else. It's gross. It's hard being a fan right now and after the promise this season held it's a really hard thing to explain.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,885
Reaction score
5,018
Location
Miami
Nah, he won't. Did the owner of the 1972 Dolphins go down as the greatest owner? I didn't even know who it was, and I am a Dolphins fan.

The truth is Stephen Ross can only do so much. If he was Jerry Jones and fully involved I would understand, but he is just the guy with the money, not the guy making the decisions.

He needs to do a better job picking his next GM, other than that he has been a good owner.

Biggest villain in Miami Dolphin history is Nick Saban and Bill Belichik.
 
jayfin

jayfin

Jay
Joined
Jan 7, 2006
Messages
69
Reaction score
26
Age
42
Location
MIA
lol if the dolphins win the super bowl or start making the playoff ALL would be forgotten and noone can say no to that
 
HarryBagpipe

HarryBagpipe

Meatus
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2007
Messages
7,958
Reaction score
3,149
Location
Fort lauderdale
BennySwella said:
Nah, he won't. Did the owner of the 1972 Dolphins go down as the greatest owner? I didn't even know who it was, and I am a Dolphins fan.

The truth is Stephen Ross can only do so much. If he was Jerry Jones and fully involved I would understand, but he is just the guy with the money, not the guy making the decisions.

He needs to do a better job picking his next GM, other than that he has been a good owner.

Biggest villain in Miami Dolphin history is Nick Saban and Bill Belichik.
Click to expand...
lol...are you sure youre a fins fan
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
7,315
Reaction score
5,224
BennySwella said:
Nah, he won't. Did the owner of the 1972 Dolphins go down as the greatest owner? I didn't even know who it was, and I am a Dolphins fan.

The truth is Stephen Ross can only do so much. If he was Jerry Jones and fully involved I would understand, but he is just the guy with the money, not the guy making the decisions.

He needs to do a better job picking his next GM, other than that he has been a good owner.

Biggest villain in Miami Dolphin history is Nick Saban and Bill Belichik.
Click to expand...
Spot On Mel B GIF by America's Got Talent
 
emoticon

emoticon

Club Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
1,688
Reaction score
1,587
BennySwella said:
Nah, he won't. Did the owner of the 1972 Dolphins go down as the greatest owner? I didn't even know who it was, and I am a Dolphins fan.

The truth is Stephen Ross can only do so much. If he was Jerry Jones and fully involved I would understand, but he is just the guy with the money, not the guy making the decisions.

He needs to do a better job picking his next GM, other than that he has been a good owner.

Biggest villain in Miami Dolphin history is Nick Saban and Bill Belichik.
Click to expand...
Saban wasn't here long enough to be the #1 villain....maybe he can be #2 behind Ross if he signed off on Culpepper over Brees.

ALL NFL owners spend money. There are no KC Royals or Tampa Bay Rays in the NFL. So he upgraded the stadium? The product playing in the stadium still SUCKS!

Ross' ONE job was to hire smart football people who could take this team to the next level. He has failed over and over and over and over again. And then he compounded the problem by never fully cleaning house which made our GM and coaching jobs less desirable.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,885
Reaction score
5,018
Location
Miami
J. David Wannyheimer said:
Benny, you, uh, you don't know who Joe Robbie was?

Wow.

Joe Robbie was a great, interesting man. The stadium should still bear his name.
Click to expand...

I know he was the guy who the stadium used to be named after. I was born way after the days he owned the team. Do you happen to know who owned the Bears during 1985? I don't but I do know who the coach and QB were.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom