Stephen Ross will go down as the single biggest villain in Dolphin history.

I used to think it was Jimmy Johnson or Wanny but the fact of the matter is that it’s Stephen Ross- and it’s not even close.



Those in his inner-circle will be quick to point out all of the “good” that’s been accomplished during his ownership but the glaring reality is that he was never able to do the 1 THING that an NFL owner is judged on: Giving the fans a good product, that’s fun to watch, with hope for the future.



A few years ago when this full rebuild started, Ross talked about doing things the right way, not skipping steps, and FINALLY building a foundation of success that can be built upon. Now, less than 36 months later, everything has fallen apart. If Ross were an honest man, what he would have said as we embarked on this rebuild would have been something along the lines of this being his last gasp to do things the right way, and this rebuild was going to have a short leash before he was gonna hit the panic button and go into “win now” mode in a pathetic, last gasp attempt to try and win before he dies.



Make no mistake, we’re trading for Deshaun Watson. The guy with 22 sexual misconduct allegations. The guy who feasibly will not be allowed to step on the field until 2023 and maybe even later. And here’s another dirty little secret the pro-Deahaun segment of Dolphin fans doesn’t want to talk about: Dependinh on how his civil cases end up, there could be criminal charges coming, and if/when that happens, there’s at least a decent chance that at that point, Deshaun never takes a snap in the NFL again.



I have zero problem giving my opinion that I don’t think Deshaun Watson is a good person. While he does deserve his day in court, I think it’s pretty clear that some major sexual misconduct took place. I’ve never needed our Dolphin players to be boy scouts, but there are a few behaviors that I’m not willing to give a pass on. Now, I’m staring at a big “first” for me after 37 years of being a Dolphin fan. Trading for Deshaun will be the first time I’ve stopped supporting the Miami Dolphins. This team and Stephen Ross will no longer get a single penny of my money, attendance, or TV viewership and I will not consider coming back into the fold until Stephen Ross has either passed away or sold this team.



I can still remember the first time our fanbase got wind that Stephen Ross was buying the franchise. As we started to learn about him, I REALLY didn’t like the fact that the Miami Dolphins were about to be owned by a slick NYC business man who had been a long time Jet fan and only turned his attention to the Miami Dolphins after being rebuffed more than once in his attempts to become owner of the Jets.



I’m not from Miami nor have I ever lived there, but it is my sincere hope that someday in the near future, Stephen Ross is no longer the owner of my once beloved team and that the Dolphins are sold to someone from Miami that actually cares about Miami. This team needs that. The fans deserve that and so much more.



Lastly, I’m SO EMBARRASSED by how team ownership and management has treated Tua. Regardless of what you think he’s ceiling is, it’s undeniable that he’s a great kid with a top notch work ethic who was gonna give his teammates and fanbase EVERYTHING he had and then some. We’ve failed him on and off the field. The dude’s been forced to look over his shoulder almost from day 1 and our ownership and management couldn’t have botched this current Tua/Deshaun situation more if they tried. Tua deserves a fresh start. He deserves to go to a team that will at least give him a decent O-Line and healthy WR’s so he can have a chance to reach his ceiling- whatever that may be. He deserves a fanbase that doesn’t give up on him before he’s even completed his 1st full year as a starting QB in the NFL. He deserves so much more than he’s been given in Miami from everybody and once he gets to a team that actually values his work ethic and leadership, I won’t be surprised if he turns into an above average starting NFL QB who wins a lot of games. At that point, giving up on him so soon and mortgaging our future for a sexual predator who might NEVER play another snap in his NFL career will just be another in what is an extremely long and extremely embarrassing mistakes made by this franchise.