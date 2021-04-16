 Surprise cause for Dolphins’ disinterest in Jadeveon Clowney | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Surprise cause for Dolphins’ disinterest in Jadeveon Clowney

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

www.yahoo.com

Clowney has got to be one of the the most overrated players ever. I’m not saying he’s a scrub, but I don’t think he’s as good to warrant all these teams drooling over him. Glad he’s not with Miami, so he can want out and want a huge contract after one season.
 
Buddy

Buddy

Eat a dick, Clowney! Go be overrated in Cleveland.
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

Could we use another rotational piece like Richardson? Causality due to Clowney signing.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Crazy how I wanted him on the team a couple years ago so badly and now could not have given a SH****. I am excited for some Van Ginkel!
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

I would have signed him for 10M easily as a straight business transaction. He would help Og for sure. And if he walked to a big contract we get a comp. Then we pick up an edge in a stronger class.
 
B

Burt Macklin

Devante's_Inferno said:
Agree to disagree, just because he doesn't get sacks doesn't mean he doesn't derail plays by getting in the backfield. Plus his run stuffing abilities.
Click to expand...
Yeah he makes one or two flashy plays a game and is mostly silent otherwise. Just like his college time. Everyone fell in love after that one infamous TFL and fumble recovery.

He's no Aaron Donald, who has 5+ pressures a game even with entire game plans centered around double teaming and going away from him
 
