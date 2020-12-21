Sustainability

DPhinz_DPhinz
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2016
- Messages
- 5,043
- Reaction score
- 3,202
With that being said, do we:
https://www.spotrac.com/nfl/free-agents/miami-dolphins/
Out of that pile, what do you predict our comp pick haul to be, assuming you chose #2?
- Make another splash in FA?
- Ignore FA altogether (except who we would resign) and go for comp picks the following season?
