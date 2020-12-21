 Sustainability | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Sustainability

We've got the cap space, to make sensible signings in the mold of Ogbah and Lawson. Would be folly not to try a plug a few holes such as another LB . I've also got a feeling we may trade someone we will be surprised to and that will create another hole.

I would like to keep the draft picks to focus on weapons for Tua, you get better value there and it's easier to hit on those skill positions. Those 4 top picks in my view should all go on playmakers, but they probably won't.
 
Of that list,
Matt Haack for sure. Fitzpatrick? Ehh I like the leadership / mentor aspect, but I wouldnt hate a young backup too. Fitz, qb coach?

I'd like to bring Karras back, but we'll see how he prices himself. Need to bring in our own young guy to develop tho also

I would see about bringing back guys like KGH,Roberts, and Biegel on minimal deals - special teams and depth.

Nik Needham has turned into a solid nickel, and I like Perry for depth / ST as well.

Ahmed is a keeper. I could see us keeping Washington or Breida maybe too

Hollins for ST too

Godchaux, I would resign if not too expensive. I would still be looking to draft another DT though too


Those are the ones that stick out to me. Godchaux, Karras, and Haack probably most expensive of the bunch, and Haack is the guy of those 3 I'd be resigning first probably (i mean he's a punter, he wont break the bank lol)
 
