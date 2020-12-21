Sustainability

Of that list,

Matt Haack for sure. Fitzpatrick? Ehh I like the leadership / mentor aspect, but I wouldnt hate a young backup too. Fitz, qb coach?



I'd like to bring Karras back, but we'll see how he prices himself. Need to bring in our own young guy to develop tho also



I would see about bringing back guys like KGH,Roberts, and Biegel on minimal deals - special teams and depth.



Nik Needham has turned into a solid nickel, and I like Perry for depth / ST as well.



Ahmed is a keeper. I could see us keeping Washington or Breida maybe too



Hollins for ST too



Godchaux, I would resign if not too expensive. I would still be looking to draft another DT though too





Those are the ones that stick out to me. Godchaux, Karras, and Haack probably most expensive of the bunch, and Haack is the guy of those 3 I'd be resigning first probably (i mean he's a punter, he wont break the bank lol)