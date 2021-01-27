T.O. said freshman Tua reminded him of Steve Young

Terrell Owens recounts running routes with Tua Tagovailoa, says Dolphins QB reminds him of Steve Young T.O. knew Tagovailoa was special back when he was a freshman

Not sure if this was posted, but a cool 2 minute clip of Terrell Owens recounting his impression of catching passes from Tua as a true freshman.He said he hit every single throw and he said "this guy can start in the league right now".I personally believe That got in his own head in his last few starts this season. Once he settles in and starts playing loose, he'll be what the Dolphins expected him to be.