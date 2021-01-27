 T.O. said freshman Tua reminded him of Steve Young | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

T.O. said freshman Tua reminded him of Steve Young

NYPhinzFan

Not sure if this was posted, but a cool 2 minute clip of Terrell Owens recounting his impression of catching passes from Tua as a true freshman.

He said he hit every single throw and he said "this guy can start in the league right now".

I personally believe That got in his own head in his last few starts this season. Once he settles in and starts playing loose, he'll be what the Dolphins expected him to be.

Terrell Owens recounts running routes with Tua Tagovailoa, says Dolphins QB reminds him of Steve Young

T.O. knew Tagovailoa was special back when he was a freshman
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Owens was about DeVonta Smith's size when he left high school and went to Chattanooga, weighed about 170 for a long time. So skinny that Alabama, Auburn, and all the SEC schools to passed on him and let him go to Chattanooga.
 
