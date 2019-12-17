Tankathon Has Us Drafting Tua @3; Who Might Leapfrog Us @2?

Vaark
Nihil taurus crappus
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2007
- Messages
- 30,987
- Reaction score
- 24,471
- Location
- Shot a man in Reno
Assuming everything stays the same or close to it (granted, a big "if")
Burrow at 1 to Cinci;
Young at 2 to NYG who presumably doesn't need a QB but needs a lot else
Which QB-needy teams can possibly leapfrog us if these present rankings remain the same? ... or if Mike Brown takes Tua and Burrow is in play.. or he trades out of the pick?
Washington @4 if they've seen enough of Haskins?
Jacksonville @8
LAC @9
Caroilna@11
Oakland @13 &18
Indy @14
Tampa @17
Other?
Your thoughts?
2020 NFL Mock Draft | Tankathon
2020 NFL Mock Draft. Order updated after every game. Team needs are factored into the player selections.
www.tankathon.com
Burrow at 1 to Cinci;
Young at 2 to NYG who presumably doesn't need a QB but needs a lot else
Which QB-needy teams can possibly leapfrog us if these present rankings remain the same? ... or if Mike Brown takes Tua and Burrow is in play.. or he trades out of the pick?
Washington @4 if they've seen enough of Haskins?
Jacksonville @8
LAC @9
Caroilna@11
Oakland @13 &18
Indy @14
Tampa @17
Other?
Your thoughts?