Tankathon Has Us Drafting Tua @3; Who Might Leapfrog Us @2?

Vaark

Assuming everything stays the same or close to it (granted, a big "if")
www.tankathon.com

2020 NFL Mock Draft | Tankathon

2020 NFL Mock Draft. Order updated after every game. Team needs are factored into the player selections.
www.tankathon.com www.tankathon.com

Burrow at 1 to Cinci;
Young at 2 to NYG who presumably doesn't need a QB but needs a lot else

Which QB-needy teams can possibly leapfrog us if these present rankings remain the same? ... or if Mike Brown takes Tua and Burrow is in play.. or he trades out of the pick?

Washington @4 if they've seen enough of Haskins?
Jacksonville @8
LAC @9
Caroilna@11
Oakland @13 &18
Indy @14
Tampa @17
Other?

Your thoughts?
 
hoops

Detroit the chargers and Indy (if they were smart) are the 3 that would scare me the most in terms of a trump job

assuming stafford moves on
 
Next question: Would NY Giants be willing to pass on Young? That haul would have to be massive for them to do that.
And what do those teams(Lions, Chargers) have to throw in? They would be giving up the farm to move that many spots. Not the Lions, but the Chargers would.
And would they be willing to give up the farm for a QB who has had Tua's injuries?
Man,... the risk and blowback of failure there is massive.
 
