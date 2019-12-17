Tankathon Has Us Drafting Tua @3; Who Might Leapfrog Us @2?

Next question: Would NY Giants be willing to pass on Young? That haul would have to be massive for them to do that.

And what do those teams(Lions, Chargers) have to throw in? They would be giving up the farm to move that many spots. Not the Lions, but the Chargers would.

And would they be willing to give up the farm for a QB who has had Tua's injuries?

Man,... the risk and blowback of failure there is massive.