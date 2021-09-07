 Team you hate the most? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Team you hate the most?

Matt/4if

Matt/4if

Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2021
Messages
15
Reaction score
14
Age
19
Location
Canada
Hey all,

I was just curious to know, what's that one NFL team you guys hate the most why is that the case? Just thought this would be a cool discussion to have. I will go first, the team I hate the most would have to be the Buffalo Bills.

I'm 19 years old, and for some reason ever since I was a kid I truly disliked them. The story goes, I was about 9 years old in buffalo during a hockey tournament. We went to go watch a game, I forgot at the time who they were playing. However, a drunk 50-year-old man with a 2-foot long beard threw beer at me because I didn't cheer when they got a touchdown.

Talk about someone who was crazy..... I was 9.... It was my first time being introduced to this sport.

Anyways, that's my story. Let me know yours!!
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
12,791
Reaction score
33,039
Location
Land of Loco!
I mean, it's a tough question. In the 90s it was the Bills hands down and the Jets at the back half and going into the Ricky era. Noone even cared about the Pats until the avocado man and the hooded lesbian but now they are atop the hate mountain for myself.
 
Matt/4if

Matt/4if

Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2021
Messages
15
Reaction score
14
Age
19
Location
Canada
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

See you in the Lounge
Administrator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 29, 2008
Messages
48,723
Reaction score
106,464
JoyousTepidBird-size_restricted.gif
 
'Deep

'Deep

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2004
Messages
8,827
Reaction score
15,594
Location
Boise, ID
Patriots, Bills, Jets. I hate them equally. And I hated the Colts too, when they were in the division.

Welcome aboard, Matt. Awesome that you donated on your first day!
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
9,663
Reaction score
26,823
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
I’m reserving my gate to whatever team we face in the super bowl. Outside of that my most disliked team is the Bills. Buffalo stinks as in the animal and the city. Their fans talk way too much trash for a team that’s lost 4 straight Super Bowls.
 
Matt/4if

Matt/4if

Club Member
Joined
Sep 7, 2021
Messages
15
Reaction score
14
Age
19
Location
Canada
superphin said:
I’m reserving my gate to whatever team we face in the super bowl. Outside of that my most disliked team is the Bills. Buffalo stinks as in the animal and the city. Their fans talk way too much trash for a team that’s lost 4 straight Super Bowls.
Click to expand...
I see we're on the same boat here!! Completely agree with you boss
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom