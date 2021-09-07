Team you hate the most?

Hey all,



I was just curious to know, what's that one NFL team you guys hate the most why is that the case? Just thought this would be a cool discussion to have. I will go first, the team I hate the most would have to be the Buffalo Bills.



I'm 19 years old, and for some reason ever since I was a kid I truly disliked them. The story goes, I was about 9 years old in buffalo during a hockey tournament. We went to go watch a game, I forgot at the time who they were playing. However, a drunk 50-year-old man with a 2-foot long beard threw beer at me because I didn't cheer when they got a touchdown.



Talk about someone who was crazy..... I was 9.... It was my first time being introduced to this sport.



Anyways, that's my story. Let me know yours!!