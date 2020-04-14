the elephant in the room

O

OmegaPhinsFan

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 16, 2020
Messages
355
Reaction score
382
Age
45
Location
The Cave, FL
Well we might as well talk about it. Can Miami get away without drafting an offensive tackle in round 1 and potentially use the later rounds to fill a glaring need?
After first round picks on Long, Pouncey, James and Tunsil ,and Grier in some front office capacity on the termination of 3 of those, could the strategy be to wait until after round 1 and could that pay off?
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,213
Reaction score
8,483
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
What sense does that even make???

First of all, you have different ppl doing the evals now, so the past is hardly relevant.

2nd of all, if as you suggest, we can't get good O-linemen in rd 1, what makes you think we can get them in rd3 or rd4?.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom