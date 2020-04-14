the elephant in the room

OmegaPhinsFan
Well we might as well talk about it. Can Miami get away without drafting an offensive tackle in round 1 and potentially use the later rounds to fill a glaring need?
After first round picks on Long, Pouncey, James and Tunsil ,and Grier in some front office capacity on the termination of 3 of those, could the strategy be to wait until after round 1 and could that pay off?
