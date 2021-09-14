The In Support Of Tua (Only) Thread

Vaark
Tua has become some unhappy fans' pinata, I believe unrightfully so.
One of the fastest releases in the league, decent to outright good stats, 70% winning percentage and the DNA of a "Winner" going back to high school, Tua is the subject of unfair and irrational criticism because we could have had Herbert instead. But hell, if I could foretell the future, I'd be at the $1000 window at Santa Anita or Gulfstream Park!!!
Herbert (so far) is an unfair standard by which to measure Tua. He has done fine by most standards.
If you agree, please weigh in; if you don't, there are plenty of other threads for you to bash him in. TIA
