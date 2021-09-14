The In Support Of Tua (Only) Thread

Almost all of his completions Sunday were dead accurate, many allowed for YAC. Those 2 TD drives were absolutely gorgeous…the kind of drives we haven’t seen from this team in a long while (so many so easily forget). Of course the defense adjusted…it’s NE…thats going to happen.



Even his incompletions were mostly good. 5 drops, 4 bad throws (1 of which was also a bad decision…the ball McCourty got hands on), 1 good throwaway and 1 unknown (could fall into either category, the tipped pass that cancelled the PI). Even with jailbreak pressure at times, he was keeping his eyes downfield while evading, I specifically watched for it and saw it.



All-in-all, very good day, even though some of the route concepts were confusing and didn’t fully stress the coverage.



Lastly, I’m very mystified as to why so many fans say his arm strength hasn’t improved over last season. It was glaringly better IMO. The only pass I thought velocity hurt us on was the endzone pass to Wilson that got there a hair short. Whether that was velocity or him getting the throw off a little late, it’s something that should be corrected. Said it 1000 times, he needs game experience and repetition, and he’ll shine…I believe he’s simply wired that way.



The coaches emphasized aggression during camp…it shows.