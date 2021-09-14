 The In Support Of Tua (Only) Thread | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The In Support Of Tua (Only) Thread

Vaark

Vaark

Apr 29, 2007
35,394
41,647
Left turn and down road from Aldi
Tua has become some unhappy fans' pinata, I believe unrightfully so.

One of the fastest releases in the league, decent to outright good stats, 70% winning percentage and the DNA of a "Winner" going back to high school, Tua is the subject of unfair and irrational criticism because we could have had Herbert instead. But hell, if I could foretell the future, I'd be at the $1000 window at Santa Anita or Gulfstream Park!!!

Herbert (so far) is an unfair standard by which to measure Tua. He has done fine by most standards.

If you agree, please weigh in; if you don't, there are plenty of other threads for you to bash him in. TIA
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Feb 29, 2008
48,962
107,520
I thought he was very good at the start of both halves and at the end running out time to get the win

That first TD drive was outstanding to get the early lead and make the Pats play catch up

Still some work to do but something to build on never the less
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Sep 6, 2019
9,634
37,540
australia
Now play this with Flo in black
Tua as Brian
The hordes of Dolphins fans out the window

 
Finsup_germany

Finsup_germany

Jan 20, 2021
69
185
51
Germany-Schleswig Holstein
I know that Not all was perfekt in NE,but we won ,thats Most important.I Hope the Team will be better next week at Home,but with another dirty win i can Life too. 2:0 in Division would be a perfect start,No matter how we win.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Jul 30, 2013
2,339
1,969
San Antonio
Almost all of his completions Sunday were dead accurate, many allowed for YAC. Those 2 TD drives were absolutely gorgeous…the kind of drives we haven’t seen from this team in a long while (so many so easily forget). Of course the defense adjusted…it’s NE…thats going to happen.

Even his incompletions were mostly good. 5 drops, 4 bad throws (1 of which was also a bad decision…the ball McCourty got hands on), 1 good throwaway and 1 unknown (could fall into either category, the tipped pass that cancelled the PI). Even with jailbreak pressure at times, he was keeping his eyes downfield while evading, I specifically watched for it and saw it.

All-in-all, very good day, even though some of the route concepts were confusing and didn’t fully stress the coverage.

Lastly, I’m very mystified as to why so many fans say his arm strength hasn’t improved over last season. It was glaringly better IMO. The only pass I thought velocity hurt us on was the endzone pass to Wilson that got there a hair short. Whether that was velocity or him getting the throw off a little late, it’s something that should be corrected. Said it 1000 times, he needs game experience and repetition, and he’ll shine…I believe he’s simply wired that way.

The coaches emphasized aggression during camp…it shows.
 
PyroDOLFAN

PyroDOLFAN

Mar 14, 2006
1,924
330
Florida
What I saw excites me! Super aggressive! He fixed that hesitation real quick, it's like watching two different quarterbacks when comparing himself to last year. He's going to have a great year of we can keep these WRs healthy. Waddle looks legit
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

Sep 8, 2019
152
324
58
Bangkok
Tua has potential and can lead our team to success. He does have flaws and work to do and we fans should accept that. What I want to see is a killer instinct that takes ruthless pleasure in humiliating the opponents defense. I want to see the confidence he has grow. He is a great person (humble, selfless, workaholic and team oriented) but I want him to be more a cold blooded assassin on gameday. That will take time to develop.
 
N

NorthEndLad

Sep 9, 2018
30
48
44
Preston Lancashire England
Alf Aretga rated Tua as having a really good game apart from the pic, he also hinted that Perry may well have given the Pats our playbook Alf noticing himself that that Pats defence was on to our schemes to get guys open, only national guy I heard praise Tua was Ross Tucker. Felt relief on Sunday now the more I think about it and reflect considering how much we were up against it with the refs, loosing a couple of guys and the Perry thing, I'm thinking this is a massive win.
 
