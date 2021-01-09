The Miami Dolphins worst football Coach Hall of Fame

juniorseau55
The Finheaven Intimidator
- Joined
- May 8, 2003
- Messages
- 3,851
- Reaction score
- 40
- Location
- Orlando, Florida
|Make your selection for worst Miami Dolphins Coach!
Coaches
Record
Accomplishments
Leave more worthless feedback
|Dave Wannstedt
|73-42
|2 playoffs berths, division championship, systematically destroyed the team for years giving away draft picks like grubhub coupons.
|Nick Saban
|15-17
|Bailed on the franchise. Made a smart move for himself.
|Cam Cameron
|1-15
|Who is this guy?
|Tony Sparano
|29-32
|Dave Wannstedt in disguise. Same porstache, same bad decision, same lame post conference quotes. Minus GM destroying skills, and minus being gifted a talented defense. We also won a division championship under Wanny Jr.
|Joe Philbin
|24-28
|Looking like Mr. Burns
|Adam Gase
|23-25
|Surprised he is still a head coach in the nfl.
Last edited: