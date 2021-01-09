 The Miami Dolphins worst football Coach Hall of Fame | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Miami Dolphins worst football Coach Hall of Fame

The Miami Dolphins worst football Coach Hall of Fame. Select your winner!

  • Dave Wannstedt

  • Nick Saban

  • Cam Cameron

  • Tony Sparano

  • Joe Philbin

  • Adam Gase

Make your selection for worst Miami Dolphins Coach!
Coaches​
Record​
Accomplishments​
Leave more worthless feedback​
Dave Wannstedt73-422 playoffs berths, division championship, systematically destroyed the team for years giving away draft picks like grubhub coupons.
Nick Saban15-17Bailed on the franchise. Made a smart move for himself.
Cam Cameron1-15Who is this guy?
Tony Sparano
29-32Dave Wannstedt in disguise. Same porstache, same bad decision, same lame post conference quotes. Minus GM destroying skills, and minus being gifted a talented defense. We also won a division championship under Wanny Jr.
Joe Philbin24-28Looking like Mr. Burns
Adam Gase23-25Surprised he is still a head coach in the nfl.
 
Cameron was the worst coach by far but Wannstedt drove a proud, legendary franchise into the dirt for a decade. If you paid someone to destroy a franchise, his competition for highest paid would be Bill O Brien...maybe Matt Millen and his "Yes, Im drafting a WR high in the 1st round for the third straight year"
 
Wannested wasn't a terrible coach, although I think he was a terrible talent evaluator.
 
You should have removed Cam Cameron from the list since h'es the obvious run away answer. It's like asking who the GOAT WR is we all know it's Jerrry Rice the more intriguing question is who's the 2nd best WR of all time.
 
I agree. Cameron may have had that 1-15 record, but as I recall, Miami was somewhat competitive in most of those games. Even with a lack of talent they fought hard, and I think they were only blown out in a few games. In hindsight, there was one positive result of that season; their only win was versus the Ravens, the team that has twice knocked Miami out of the playoffs in the first round! Because of how hard they played, I'd never consider Cameron to be the worst Coach.
 
Cam Cameron was probably the worst but Wannstedt is my most hated coach. Wasted so much talent and turned Miami into a dumpster fire.
 
