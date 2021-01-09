The Miami Dolphins worst football Coach Hall of Fame

juniorseau55 said: I mean on paper he really is the worst coach, but probably the one that did the less damage to the team by being here that briefly. Click to expand...

I agree. Cameron may have had that 1-15 record, but as I recall, Miami was somewhat competitive in most of those games. Even with a lack of talent they fought hard, and I think they were only blown out in a few games. In hindsight, there was one positive result of that season; their only win was versus the Ravens, the team that has twice knocked Miami out of the playoffs in the first round! Because of how hard they played, I'd never consider Cameron to be the worst Coach.