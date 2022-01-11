 The most important aspect of a franchise IS SCOUTING/DRAFT DEPARTMENT, ABOVE ALL!! Coaches DO NOT bring playoff success!! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The most important aspect of a franchise IS SCOUTING/DRAFT DEPARTMENT, ABOVE ALL!! Coaches DO NOT bring playoff success!!

FanSince93

FanSince93

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 29, 2021
Messages
87
Reaction score
90
Age
39
Location
Miami
Yes, coaches have something to contribute and manage, but they are NOT the reason a team wins or loses. It's the players on the roster. Period. And who decides the fates of a franchise? The scouts/draft/talent evaluators. They are the ones that fill the roster with pro bowlers that carry you to a SB. Coaches do NOT bring playoff success.

Seahawks/Pete Carroll - won a SB in 2014. What has he done since then? If he's such a great coach, why did the Seahawks only win 7 games this year? Why did he get elimianted in the 1st round of the playoffs last year? Why isn't he achieving more success? COACHES DONT BRING PLAYOFF SUCCESS. PLAYERS DO!!

Steelers/Mike Tomlin - He got the 1 super bowl in 2009. That's 13 years ago. Hasn't won anything since. This season, MIKE TOMLIN won THE SAME AMOUNT OF GAMES AS BRIAN FLORES... 9 games this year. NO DIFFERENCE IN THE AMOUNT OF GAMES WON, BETWEEN A SUPER BOWL "HOF" COACH IN MIKE TOMLIN, AND A BRIAN FLORES.

Buccaneers/Bruce Arians - He finally wins a Super bowl. Why? Because the Buccaneers hit on their draft picks and talent evaluations. They drafted Chris Godwin. They drafted Mike Evans. Drafted Devin White. Drafted Winfield Jr. And on and on. They picked up an unwanted Shaq Barrett as an incredible FA signing. The team was loaded with talent, that it was attractive enough to lure the missing piece - a QB. Suddenly they are SB Champs. What was the main cause? Not Tom Brady. But the Buccaneers DRAFT/SCOUTS!

Patriots/Bellichick - Brady leaves NE, Pats are stuck with Newton, and Bellichick misses the playoffs. Then he drafts a competent rookie QB and is now back in the playoffs as a Wild card, but will likely be eliminated quickly.


THE COACHES DO NOT WIN GAMES. ONLY PLAYERS DO. THE MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT OF A FRANCHISE IS THE SCOUTING/DRAFT DEPARTMENT. PERIOD. It is they who hit on draft picks, it is the talent evaluators who find pro bowlers in the free agent scrap heap, who make your team good, who hit on a QB, hit on a CB, hit on DE's, who pick Justin Herbet over Tua..... etc... and suddenly almost any random coach starts winning with great players.

The problem with the Miami Dolphins was NOT Brian Flores. He actually is a very good defensive mind, and we put up a winning season. He was actually AGAINST picking Tua!

We just need MORE talent on the field.

COACHES DO NOT MAGICALLY BRING PLAYOFF SUCCESS. NO COACHING CHANGE WILL FIX ANYTHING. Brian Flores was fine.

What we need is a COMPLETE BOWEL MOVEMENT OF THE SCOUTING/DRAFT DEPARTMENT. I don't care how long they been there. Bring in young, 30 yr old ex college players or something.
 
Last edited:
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Club Member
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
7,758
Reaction score
5,986
Location
Garden State
Let’s face it Great coaches need great players To succeed and sustain success. Belichick is arguably the best coach ever but of course for the Bulk of his career he had the best quarterback of all time.

We have to hit the right combination and unfortunately haven’t been able to do it. We’ve struck out on coaching and quarterback.

I think we need a head coach that can put together A quality staff and hopefully they hit on the right combination to win.
 
JEDIJ007

JEDIJ007

It's a trap!
Club Member
Joined
Apr 4, 2007
Messages
1,530
Reaction score
140
Location
Dallas, TX
oh boy…. this will not age well. you can hire the best talent at a company but if theirs no vision then it will fail. the leadership a head coach brings is needed. and they make game day decisions that will either lead a team to victory or a loss. it’s a team sport. everyone has their part to play.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,637
Reaction score
19,629
Location
Bahamas
artdnj said:
Let’s face it Great coaches need great players To succeed and sustain success. Belichick is arguably the best coach ever but of course for the Bulk of his career he had the best quarterback of all time.

We have to hit the right combination and unfortunately haven’t been able to do it. We’ve struck out on coaching and quarterback.

I think we need a head coach that can put together A quality staff and hopefully they hit on the right combination to win.
His argument is coaching does not matter so according to his flawed logic it doesn't matter the coach or his staff.
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 24, 2010
Messages
1,461
Reaction score
1,550
I do think the effect of coaches is overrated by most fans, but they don't make NO difference.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,687
Reaction score
3,025
Damn didn’t know this, so the phins should hire me I’d do it all myself no OC, no DC. Just me and I’d do it for a lot less then there are going to spend. Since coaches don’t matter.
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

Da Dalphins
Club Member
Joined
Nov 23, 2004
Messages
16,396
Reaction score
1,990
Location
Bradenton,FL
C l u t c H 385 said:
I do think the effect of coaches is overrated by most fans, but they don't make NO difference.
The in game effect is extremely overrated by fans. This is why Flores struggled in game yet still won. Good coaches make the differences behind the scenes and on the practice field.
 
