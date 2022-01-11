The most important aspect of a franchise IS SCOUTING/DRAFT DEPARTMENT, ABOVE ALL!! Coaches DO NOT bring playoff success!!

Yes, coaches have something to contribute and manage, but they are NOT the reason a team wins or loses. It's the players on the roster. Period. And who decides the fates of a franchise? The scouts/draft/talent evaluators. They are the ones that fill the roster with pro bowlers that carry you to a SB. Coaches do NOT bring playoff success.



Seahawks/Pete Carroll - won a SB in 2014. What has he done since then? If he's such a great coach, why did the Seahawks only win 7 games this year? Why did he get elimianted in the 1st round of the playoffs last year? Why isn't he achieving more success? COACHES DONT BRING PLAYOFF SUCCESS. PLAYERS DO!!



Steelers/Mike Tomlin - He got the 1 super bowl in 2009. That's 13 years ago. Hasn't won anything since. This season, MIKE TOMLIN won THE SAME AMOUNT OF GAMES AS BRIAN FLORES... 9 games this year. NO DIFFERENCE IN THE AMOUNT OF GAMES WON, BETWEEN A SUPER BOWL "HOF" COACH IN MIKE TOMLIN, AND A BRIAN FLORES.



Buccaneers/Bruce Arians - He finally wins a Super bowl. Why? Because the Buccaneers hit on their draft picks and talent evaluations. They drafted Chris Godwin. They drafted Mike Evans. Drafted Devin White. Drafted Winfield Jr. And on and on. They picked up an unwanted Shaq Barrett as an incredible FA signing. The team was loaded with talent, that it was attractive enough to lure the missing piece - a QB. Suddenly they are SB Champs. What was the main cause? Not Tom Brady. But the Buccaneers DRAFT/SCOUTS!



Patriots/Bellichick - Brady leaves NE, Pats are stuck with Newton, and Bellichick misses the playoffs. Then he drafts a competent rookie QB and is now back in the playoffs as a Wild card, but will likely be eliminated quickly.





THE COACHES DO NOT WIN GAMES. ONLY PLAYERS DO. THE MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT OF A FRANCHISE IS THE SCOUTING/DRAFT DEPARTMENT. PERIOD. It is they who hit on draft picks, it is the talent evaluators who find pro bowlers in the free agent scrap heap, who make your team good, who hit on a QB, hit on a CB, hit on DE's, who pick Justin Herbet over Tua..... etc... and suddenly almost any random coach starts winning with great players.



The problem with the Miami Dolphins was NOT Brian Flores. He actually is a very good defensive mind, and we put up a winning season. He was actually AGAINST picking Tua!



We just need MORE talent on the field.



COACHES DO NOT MAGICALLY BRING PLAYOFF SUCCESS. NO COACHING CHANGE WILL FIX ANYTHING. Brian Flores was fine.



What we need is a COMPLETE BOWEL MOVEMENT OF THE SCOUTING/DRAFT DEPARTMENT. I don't care how long they been there. Bring in young, 30 yr old ex college players or something.