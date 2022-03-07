The player who has grown on you the most (Draft)

Like the title says, who is the player that has really grown on you throughout the process leading up to the draft and why. Doesn’t have to be a big name let see how deep it runs and see if someone calls a diamond in the rough.



Mine…



James Cook - seems to fit the zone running scheme with one cut and hit the hole. Decent route runner and can catch pretty well. UGA RBs are decent blockers but I feel like his burst is going to be his wow factor. Not a lot of wear on the treads due to UGA being loaded at RB. Could be a 2nd or 3rd rounder. Kind of gives me a Kamara vibe