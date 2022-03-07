 The player who has grown on you the most (Draft) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The player who has grown on you the most (Draft)

Like the title says, who is the player that has really grown on you throughout the process leading up to the draft and why. Doesn’t have to be a big name let see how deep it runs and see if someone calls a diamond in the rough.

Mine…

James Cook - seems to fit the zone running scheme with one cut and hit the hole. Decent route runner and can catch pretty well. UGA RBs are decent blockers but I feel like his burst is going to be his wow factor. Not a lot of wear on the treads due to UGA being loaded at RB. Could be a 2nd or 3rd rounder. Kind of gives me a Kamara vibe
 
I second that.
I second that. Cook looks like a perfect fit. Might be a “reach” at 50. Will he be there though when we pick at 101?
 
I was high on him before, but I was really impressed with Alec Pierce's combine. 6'2,/6'3 wr who seems to run good routes and has good hands. Before the combine I was thinking he might be on the board innthe 4th or 5th round, but I think his stock is really on the rise now.
 
