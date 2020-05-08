The Rosen effect..........

Something no one has mentioned anywhere. I wasn't for drafting TUA but now that hes a Dolphin I'm 100% behind him, even got a #1 Jersey on the way for my boys. I find it amusing here and everywhere that people everywhere are just convinced that TUA is going to be the starter and will be in the RING OF HONOR in the stadium and eventually the HOF. Guy hasnt even attended a team meeting yet let alone a practice. What if........WHAT IF.......Rosen does a Tannehill this year behind a competent Oline and running game? Is there any scenario where we keep Rosen over TUA or is the Hype factor and the whole personna surrounding the kid too great? Does PR win over whats best for the team? Competition is good.......but is really any? Think Rosen is just playing to up his trade stock to a different Team?



My Point.....if Rosen plays amazing , shows promise do we still Take TUA with his injury history? Guess the answer is yes because the front office thought enough of him to take him at #5. And Rosen has to actually prove himself more then TUA does at this point. Just a thought...................