The Rosen effect..........

-MiamiSoul

-MiamiSoul

Second String
Joined
Jan 9, 2013
Messages
1,127
Reaction score
49
Something no one has mentioned anywhere. I wasn't for drafting TUA but now that hes a Dolphin I'm 100% behind him, even got a #1 Jersey on the way for my boys. I find it amusing here and everywhere that people everywhere are just convinced that TUA is going to be the starter and will be in the RING OF HONOR in the stadium and eventually the HOF. Guy hasnt even attended a team meeting yet let alone a practice. What if........WHAT IF.......Rosen does a Tannehill this year behind a competent Oline and running game? Is there any scenario where we keep Rosen over TUA or is the Hype factor and the whole personna surrounding the kid too great? Does PR win over whats best for the team? Competition is good.......but is really any? Think Rosen is just playing to up his trade stock to a different Team?

My Point.....if Rosen plays amazing , shows promise do we still Take TUA with his injury history? Guess the answer is yes because the front office thought enough of him to take him at #5. And Rosen has to actually prove himself more then TUA does at this point. Just a thought...................
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
7,622
Reaction score
7,226
If Rosey played out of his mind, and outplayed both Fitzy and Tua early on, I still keep all three, start Rosen, let Tua learn from Fitzy and see how it all plays out over the course of the season.

The likely end result would be cutting Fitzy (or keeping him as a back up if he wants to keep playing), increasing Rosen's value in a trade to a different team (and trading him), and Tua's the starter in 2021.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
3,258
Reaction score
1,727
Location
Miami
You sounds like such a Tua hater. The only way Rosen plays is if Fitz gets injured, and once he retires, the only way Rosen plays is if Tua gets injured. The only way Rosen keeps the job is if he gets us to the superbowl.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom