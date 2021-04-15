The top 12

I was just looking at thedraftnetwork.com top 12 players.

I would be happy with any of them. It made me wonder if we made a mistake to trade up from 12.

I assume we must have a plan and there must be someone in the top 6 we really want.

A gamble we will get Pitts or Chase?

Satisfied with Sewell or Slater? Or Waddle or Smith?

I can’t wait until the draft.