The top 12

Jssanto
May 10, 2014
- 1,485
- 1,104
I was just looking at thedraftnetwork.com top 12 players.
I would be happy with any of them. It made me wonder if we made a mistake to trade up from 12.
I assume we must have a plan and there must be someone in the top 6 we really want.
A gamble we will get Pitts or Chase?
Satisfied with Sewell or Slater? Or Waddle or Smith?
I can’t wait until the draft.
